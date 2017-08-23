Genelec and Westlake Pro to Hold “The Ones” L.A. Demo Event and Discussion with GRAMMY® Award-Winning Producer/Engineer Josh Wilbur

NATICK, MA — Genelec, the leader in active monitoring technology for nearly 40 years, is holding a special event on Thursday, August 24, 2017 (7-9 p.m. PDT), at Westlake Pro in North Hollywood, CA. The event will feature GRAMMY® Award-winning producer/engineer Josh Wilbur (Demi Lovato, Faith Hill, System of a Down) as he discusses his mixing techniques and demos Genelec’s new “The Ones” series of Compact Coaxial Active Monitors. The event, part of Westlake Pro’s proSESSIONS series, is open to the public, but space is limited; RSVP here to reserve a spot.

As a highly versatile producer / engineer, Josh Wilbur has worked on some of the most popular albums in pop and rock over the last decade. From P!nk to Korn, Josh's incredibly diverse resume has earned him a GRAMMY & multiple nominations. Attendees will learn about Wilbur’s workflows, processes and career highlights, while gaining insight into his mixing techniques and why he chooses Genelec monitors. A Q&A session with Wilbur will follow.

“The Ones” series includes Genelec’s award-winning 8351 three-way Smart Active Monitor, along with the newly released 8341 and 8331, the world’s smallest three-way coaxial monitors. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience these monitors live and in person.

Time: Thursday, August 24, 2017, 7-9 p.m. PDT

Location: Westlake Pro, 4101 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91602

Attendees will also have the opportunity to get a free Genelec Loudspeaker Management (GLM™) kit with the purchase of any Genelec Smart Active Monitoring™ products, and all RSVPs will be entered to win a pair of Genelec 8010A Studio Monitors, a $700 value.

The Westlake Pro session is the latest event in Genelec’s global launch of its new “The Ones” series of Compact Coaxial Active Monitors.