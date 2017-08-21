Platinum Tools® Features Net Chaser™ Ethernet Speed Certifier and Network Tester at 2017 CEDIA Expo

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., Aug. 21, 2017 - Platinum Tools®(www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce the Net Chaser™ Ethernet Speed Certifier and Network Tester (p/n TNC950AR) will be featured during CEDIA Expo 2017, held in San Diego from Sept. 7-9 at the San Diego Convention Center, booth # 4452. Now shipping, the Net Chaser has an MSRP of $1,899.95 and is a Commercial Integrator 2016 Best award winner.

“Made in the USA, the Net Chaser Ethernet Speed Certifier and Network Tester offers a complete solution to test and speed certify the data-carrying capabilities of Ethernet network cables up to 1 Gb/s by testing for noise in the network, detecting faults in the cable wiring, and ensuring that cables are able to support the speed capabilities of active equipment,” explained Jason Chesla, Platinum Tools, Inc. marketing manager. “The Net Chaser’s advanced discovery gives the clearest vision of network layout and interfaces between active components such as servers, switches, routers, etc. All the information is collected, stored, and ready for reporting Ethernet speed certification (Speed Certification to IEEE standards 802.3ab; Cable testing to TIA568A/B). Installers have asked for a tester that validates data cables by testing all the parameters they need to test beyond verifying proper terminations. The Net Chaser is a proven product that does just that."

To certify Ethernet speed performance of cable runs, the Net Chaser conducts Bit Error Rate (BER) tests by sending data packets down specified cable runs at defined data rates to check for errors at the maximum throughput of the link. The Net Chaser reports on signal quality that can impact high-speed data transmission by measuring signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). Skew measurements report on the signal time delay between pairs that can impact Gigabit data transmission. Finally, the Net Chaser unit provides continuity testing that detects opens, shorts, miswires, split pairs, reversals, and high-resistance faults while accurately measuring distance to faults and total cable length.

Additional feature sets include:

·Measures and displays length for each pair in feet or meters

·Improperly terminated cables are clearly displayed on a color graphical wire-mapping display

·Verifies continuity for RJ45 and coax cables

·Generates professional test reports with company details and logo

·Tone generation

·ID only remotes (Network and Coax) - up to 20 available

·Testing and ID remotes - up to eight available.

The Net Chaser also includes a comprehensive set of features for testing active network capabilities, including measure Power over Ethernet (PoE) to ensure the correct power is available on the correct pins, use Port Discovery to ensure the correct speed and duplex capability are available; connect at gigabit Ethernet and run ping tests to verify connectivity to IP hosts; discover network devices using Cisco Discovery Protocol (CDP) or Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP); VLAN discovery; Traceroute function displays the path internet packets travel to reach a specified destination. The Net Chaser also saves test reports and exports to PC’sin PDF or CSV format.

Physical features include:

·3.5-inch color touch screen display

·Compact form factor

·3rd generation rechargeable

·Lithium-Ion batteries

·Benchtop, handheld, or hung up

·Modular cable interfaces

·SD card for data file transfer of cable tests

·Field-upgradeable firmware

·Languages: EN, FR, ESP, DEU, ITA

For additional pricing and more information on Platinum Tools and its complete product line, please visit www.platinumtools.com

About Platinum Tools

Platinum Tools, founded in 1997, was created based upon two very simple objectives. First, develop the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation, and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely, and high quality manner.

All of our products must absolutely satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…utility of function; quality of function; and economic value. Our people are our company. They, too, must be focused on and work to satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…customer satisfaction; product knowledge and expertise; and willingness to learn and adapt.

