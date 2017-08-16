Southampton Solent University installs IDS network-based monitoring, display and control system

IBC 2017, 15 – 19 September, Stand 11.D30 – IPE today announced that its information display system (IDS) has been deployed at Southampton Solent University.

IDS, which IPE will feature on Stand 11.D30 at IBC 2017, is comprised of dedicated software and hardware devices that use a scalable TCP/IP backbone to provide monitoring and networked display functionality from intuitive touchscreens.

The installation at Southampton Solent University is a central component of the university’s ability to monitor, analyse and, if required, rectify operational aspects of multiple studios used for the high-quality training the university provides for its students, including live streaming, documentaries, web broadcasting, music festivals, sports events and many other projects.

According to Southampton Solent University Specialist Facilities Team Leader and Technical Instructor Jon Wills, “We were initially interested in IDS’s remote noise monitoring function. We didn’t get very far with anyone else’s noise monitoring solution because no other system would give us the ability to remotely monitor noise levels in such a neat and configurable way. There doesn’t appear to be a competitor for it.”

IPE designed IDS to be fully scalable and flexible. According to Wills, “IDS already ticks a lot of boxes for us, but it’s flexibility enables us to add further functions to the system, which we can pretty much plug straight into the existing network with some configuration assistance from IPE.”

Head of IPE Products Sales and Support, Reuben Such, added, “Southampton Solent University is a prime example of how IDS puts users firmly in ‘remote control’ by providing the right information to the right people at the right time. Its scalability is important as it enables the system to grow with the university and the needs of its students. It’s a system that will provide familiarity to the students in their ongoing careers as it’s already used by household-name broadcasters all over the world, and we’re very pleased to have it on hand for IBC 2017.”