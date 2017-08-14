Presteigne Broadcast Hire appoints RF Specialist Ben Hawker

Crawley, West Sussex, 14 August, 2017 – Presteigne Broadcast Hire, a leading dry hire and total multi-location production equipment provider, today announced the appointment of Ben Hawker as senior supervisor of RF and Special Cameras.

Hawker comes to Presteigne from Broadcast RF, where he amassed a vast amount of experience as a senior RF engineer for major international news and sporting events including the London Summer Olympics, Royal wedding, Brazil World Cup, multiple London and Singapore marathons, crown jewel horse racing events, and the UEFA European Championship among many others.

Hawker will apply his planning, technology build, and high-level project management experience to lead Presteigne’s specialist RF camera hire and deployment activities.

Presteigne CEO, Mike Ransome, said, “Ben is a highly respected, world-class expert on RF development and deployment. His engineering experience is vast, and his track record of success unrivalled. I am personally delighted that his experience will now be available to Presteigne clients around the world as well as right here at home.”

Hawker said, “In addition to major events like athletics, music festivals, and film, I have been heavily involved with numerous aerial filming projects, which can now take substantial advantage of new RF technologies.

“We can now do with wireless RF what could not have been done only a couple of years ago and I am very much looking forward to further developing such projects and exploring new possibilities, backed by the strength of Presteigne Broadcast Hire’s management and team.”

Hawker's appointment is effective immediately.