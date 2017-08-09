Barnfind to Showcase New Additions to BarnMini Family at IBC 2017

Sandefjord, Norway — Barnfind Technologies, manufacturer of a multi-functional, signal neutral fiber transport platform, will be showcasing numerous new additions to its popular BarnMini series at IBC 2017 in Hall 8, Stand A33.

BarnMini Modules

BarnMini-05

The new BarnMini-05 is a compact way to combine an RS422/485, 4 x GPI and 4 x GPO, controllable via an Ethernet/SFP port. The unit can serve as an intelligent bridge between many third-party devices, for example transferring an RS422 signal or tally between two locations, or it can control an external optical changeover switch (BarnMini-06) in a redundancy setup. Triggers are easily set, and the module works well in conjunction with any BarnOne frames. BarnMini-05 is available as a standalone unit with a separate PSU, or mounted into the BarnMini BTF-Mini- 16 frame that houses any combination of 16 BarnMini modules with a common PSU. BarnStudio, Barnfind’s control software, can be used to configure and monitor BarnMini-05.

BarnMini-06

Changeover switches are offered by many different vendors, but Barnfind has been at the forefront with its popular BT-OCS- 2-LGX that can be mounted into a BT-HOUS- LGX-1RU chassis. Now a new optical changeover switch is being introduced, the BarnMini-06, which is easier to integrate with the GPO devices that are found in broadcast applications since it can now provide its own power needed to drive the switch. This new device is also slightly smaller, and fits into the BarnMini BTF-Mini-16 frame instead of the BT-HOUS-LGX-1RU chassis.

BarnMini-07

Barnfind is introducing a 4-channel CWDM mux as part of the well-known BarnMini range of modules. The new unit was developed in response to requests for a module that could transport 4K over different mediums. This compact mux is an efficient and affordable unit and fits into the BarnMini BTF-Mini-16 frame, instead of the BT-HOUS- LGX-1RU chassis, saving clients both rack space and money. Two BarnMini-07 can be cascaded to build an 8-channel CWDM mux.

BarnMini-08

Two new optical splitters well-known from Barnfind’s LGX series are available now as BarnMini-08-1:2 and BarnMini-08-1:4.

BarnMini-11

Barnfind’s BarnMini-11 is the big brother to its popular BarnMini-01 solution that delivers simple and reliable point-to- point digital extension. With an exact same look, it offers support for up to 12G. The BarnMini-11 can handle 12G, 10G, 4K and any other video format with a lower data rate than 12G. BarnMini-11 is equipped with re-clocker, just as BarnMini-01. It is available as a standalone unit with a separate PSU or mounted into the BarnMini BTF-Mini-16 frame that houses any combination of 16 x BarnMini modules with a common PSU.

BarnMini-12

Following on the success of the company’ BarnMini-02 with 2 x SFP port for transceiver and capacity up to 3G SFPs, Barnfind is releasing the BarnMini-12, with support up to 12G capacity. The BarnMini-12 can handle 12G, 10G, 4K and any other video format with a lower data rate than 12G. It is equipped with re-clocker as the BarnMini-02. BarnMini-12 is available as a standalone unit with a separate PSU or mounted into the BarnMini BTF-Mini- 16 frame that houses any combination of 16 x BarnMini modules with a common PSU.

About Barnfind:

Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function signal transportation platform that supports numerous signals in one frame, including common video and telco formats such as KVM, SDTI, SMPTE 2022-6, MADI, SDI to IP, 4K 60p workflows, HDMI, DVI, CAM-CCU etc. In addition, there is a full 32 x 32 router in the frame with re-clocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy and the capability to have integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind’s “no-cost” control software, BarnStudio, can be downloaded from the website. The platform is also compatible with many 3rd party control systems such as Skyline/Dataminer, ScheduALL, LAWO (LSB/VSM), BFE/KSC, DNF, TSL, RASCULAR, BlackMagic, Ross openGear/DashBoard etc. Barnfind offers the world’s most sophisticated CAM-CCU solution capable of supporting 18 x Cam-CCUs on one single fiber with low jitter and latency. Barnfind is known as the Champion’s company; found in most sport Championships around the world.

Barnfind is privately owned and has over 60 partners and resellers worldwide.

For further information please visit Barnfind’s new website: http://www.barnfind.no.

Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

# # #







Barnfind Technologies contact: Wiggo Evensen / wiggo@barnfind.no

Press contact: Desert Moon / Harriet Diener / 845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmoon.tv