Imagine Products at IBC2017

ShotPut Pro 6

At IBC2017, Imagine Products will make its European debut of ShotPut Pro 6 for Windows(R) and will also showcase the Mac(R) version released last year. ShotPut Pro 6 for Windows offers a completely new user interface, significantly faster media offloading, and many other new or improved features that give users much more control over their offloads — not only compared to ShotPut Pro 5, but to any other offloading application on the market.

ShotPut Pro 6 is designed for digital imaging technicians (DITs), data wranglers, postproduction professionals, and anyone else needing to offload media files quickly and securely with checksums. ShotPut Pro 6 boasts dramatically increased offload speeds over its predecessor. The software now offers desktop notifications in addition to email and text notifications, the ability to pause and resume offloads even when hard drives have been detached for multiple hours, and the capability to cancel all or some offloads.

New reporting features include the addition of detailed PDF reports with four thumbnails from more than 20 different camera formats, robust naming conventions, and the ability to create and nest multiple folders within that naming structure — features that work with any digital files to copy them securely whether they are small or large. In addition, Imagine Products has improved the process of offloading multiple files to multiple locations and bundling offloads from different locations to one destination. With the offload sequence feature, ShotPut Pro 6 offers a choice between having all offloads working at once or working one at a time.

PrimeTranscoder(TM)

Imagine Products' new PrimeTranscoder(TM) will make its European debut at IBC2017. PrimeTranscoder offers GPU acceleration, a simple interface, and many other features that make it more robust than any other transcoding application at its price point.

PrimeTranscoder is a powerful transcoding application that allows users to convert multiple files to different formats at once. It recognizes and converts more than 20 different HD, 4K, and RAW camera formats, including ARRI, Blackmagic, Canon, GoPro, Panasonic, RED, Sony, and many more. While that's happening, it can also create editable or sharable files, including AVID DNxHD and H.264. Many clips can be combined into one while maintaining individual timecode or combining all into one timecode.

Speed and stability are critical to the transcoding process in today's digital video environments. PrimeTranscoder's GPU accelerator makes transcoding faster by allowing the application to take advantage of the computer's graphics processing unit. In this way, customers get rapid file conversion without sacrificing any stability.

"Our customers tell us what they need to stay competitive in an evolving industry. That's why we made the latest enhancements to ShotPut Pro and why we launched PrimeTranscoder. We look forward to showcasing these new products to the European market at IBC."

— Michelle Maddox, Marketing Director, Imagine Products

About Imagine Products

Imagine Products Inc. develops innovative video workflow solutions that help film and media professionals back up, view, share, transcode, and archive their digital-video assets. Powerful, affordable, and easy to use, these specialized workflow applications have become invaluable tools for broadcasters, postproduction facilities, and others whose businesses rely on digital video. In business for more than 25 years, Imagine Products is based in Indianapolis, USA. More information is available at www.imagineproducts.com.

