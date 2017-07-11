MX1 IBC2017 Exhibitor Preview

In today's broadcast and online video environments, competition is fierce. In order to be successful, content providers need to launch new services faster, at a lower cost, and with more advanced features than their competitors.

At IBC2017, MX1 will demonstrate the latest enhancements for its MX1 360 media services platform, which streamlines content management and distribution by handling every step of the workflow chain via a combination of cloud technology and on-premises infrastructure. During the show, MX1 will announce several big-name customer deployments for its MX1 360 media services platform.

Sept. 15-19

Amsterdam

Stand 1.B24

Key Technology Demos

MX1 360 End-to-End, Cloud-Based Media Service Platform

MX1 360 will be showcased at IBC2017 to highlight how broadcasters and other content providers can simplify content preparation, packaging, management, validation, playout, and OTT multiscreen delivery. Several new features will be shown that simplify global video distribution. Powered by hybrid cloud and on-premise software and infrastructure, MX1 360 enables users to reach a wider audience, better monetise media and video assets, and deliver a superior viewing experience.

MX1 360 has been widely deployed by global broadcasters, TV channels, content and rights holders, sports organisations, TV service providers, and distributors. The platform can be used as part of a fully managed service or self-serve model for ultimate flexibility. Through MX1 360, content providers can access, monitor, and interact with their content virtually from anywhere in the world. This functionality is critical as content providers look to expand their brand globally and increase revenues streams.

Company Overview:

About MX1 (www.mx1.com)

MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG), is a global leading media services provider. The world's media globalizer works with leading media businesses to transform content into the ultimate viewer experience for a global audience. With more entertainment, more innovation, and more impact, MX1 offers a full range of content management, delivery, and value-added digital media services. Every day, MX1 distributes more than 2,750 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, delivers syndicated content to more than 120 leading subscription VOD platforms, delivers over 8,000 hours of online video streaming, and delivers more than 500 hours of premium sports and live events. The new company has 16 offices worldwide and operates six global state-of-the-art media centres, enabling customers to reach billions of people around the world. To find out more, visit www.mx1.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Share on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@mx1global%20%23IBCShow%202017%20Exhibitor%20Preview%20-%20https://goo.gl/WiYtx7%20@IBCShow