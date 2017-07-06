NEP Australia Purchases Wohler iAM-AUDIO Units For New Production 'Hubs'

SAN FRANCISCO, JULY 6, 2017 - Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, announces that NEP Australia, the country's leading provider of outsourced broadcast production solutions, has purchased a significant number of iAM-AUDIO units. These audio-monitoring solutions will be included in NEP's new IP-enabled production 'Hubs' in Sydney and Melbourne. Wohler Technologies' partner, AV Group Technologies led by Managing Director Adrian Chespy, is providing local support to NEP for the installation after brokering the purchase.

"Wohler Technologies is a trusted and well-respected company in the signal monitoring industry," says Marc Segar, director of technology, NEP Australia. "It was an easy decision for us to choose Wohler for this innovative and groundbreaking installation. The company's new iAM Series represents a flexible platform for us to easily move our monitoring into the IP domain, while still being able to utilize traditional formats such as MADI and SDI, if required."

Enabling multiple simultaneous outside broadcasts, NEP Hubs will be the world's largest networked broadcast centers. Based on an IP core, the Hubs allow for remote, distributed production - meaning cameras and microphones will be located at the venue, with most of the production team based at offsite Hubs. Designed for large multi-camera sports broadcasts, these new centers will accommodate Australia's most-followed football leagues - National Rugby League (NRL) and Australian Rules Football (AFL) - as well as A-League football (soccer) and other popular sports from 29 venues across the country.

All iAM Series monitors incorporate high-quality hardware with powerful upgradable software components combined with an on-board Web server allowing multiple units on the same network to be monitored, controlled and updated via a browser-based user interface and via API calls from third-party connected control devices. It is an ideal solution for any broadcast application that requires a compact unit for monitoring an increasing range of audio/video parameters from a developing range of signal types.

"As a forward-thinking provider of broadcast infrastructures, NEP Australia supports many technological milestones that Wohler together with AV Group Technologies are thrilled to be a part of," says Craig Newbury, vice president of sales, Wohler. "NEP Australia's vision to push the boundaries is what keeps the industry innovating. We are pleased that the iAM Series can provide unique value to the increasing challenges in signal monitoring now and in the future as media standards continue to evolve."

The iAM Series uses small form-factor pluggable (SFP) slots to enable a wide selection of signal I/O. This, in combination with other software-defined features, creates a smooth upgrade path to new and emerging audio protocols, such as Dante and AES67, as they become relevant to users. The line is designed to ensure that customers have the best available, and most innovative, features through continued updates and licensable options.

The iAM-AUDIO introduces touch-panel interfaces to allow intuitive command and control of the unit and new I/O options, including Dante and Ravenna, combined with rich data displays and Wohler's world-renowned audio monitoring.

NEP's Sydney and Melbourne production Hubs are under construction and will be operational for the start of the AFL and NRL seasons in March 2018.

About NEP Australia

NEP is Australia's largest and most experienced outside broadcast and studio facilities company, providing broadcast infrastructure for major sport and studio productions across the country and internationally. NEP facilitates more than 2,000 hours of Australian broadcast television each year, including live sport (NRL, AFL, Cricket, MotoGP, Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix), popular series and drama (My Kitchen Rules, The Voice, Family Feud, The Chase, Australian Ninja Warrior) and live entertainment and event programs (Dancing with the Stars, The Footy Show and the annual Logie awards). The company is also internationally recognised for its technical expertise in host broadcasting and major events, managing complex projects including the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, 2014 G20 Leaders' Summit and 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. NEP Australia is wholly owned by NEP Group Inc. More information can be found (or is available) at http://www.nepinc.com/welcome/nep_australia.

About NEP

NEP provides the technology and know-how to enable clients to produce the world's most prestigious live and broadcast events around the globe. The company is the leading worldwide provider of outsourced production solutions offering technical services for remote production, studio production, video display, host broadcasting, post production, premium playout, smart asset / media management, and multi-screen delivery. NEP's more than 3,000 employees are driven by passion and a focus on technical innovation, and together they have supported productions in over 85 countries on all seven continents. NEP is headquartered in the United States and has offices in 21 countries.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Creating the first in-rack audio monitoring product over 30 years ago, Wohler Technologies continues to develop critical pieces of signal monitoring technology. Adapting to the evolving standards and needs of modern professionals, the company is a leader in providing high-quality, award-winning solutions for advanced audio, video and data monitoring including powerful Audio and Video over IP capabilities. Wohler's cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring for a developing range of signal types, such as Dante, Ravenna/AES67, MPEG2/4, UHD/4K and SMPTE 2022-6.

Based in Hayward, California, Wohler counts many of the world's finest broadcast, motion picture and production facilities among its customers. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

For additional news items, follow Wohler's social media sites:

http://twitter.com/Wohler

http://www.facebook.com/WohlerTechnologies

http://www.linkedin.com/company/wohler-technologies