Triveni Digital Hosts Technical Training Webinar on MPEG-2 Transport Streams at SCTE Penn-York Meeting

PRINCETON, N.J. -- June 20, 2017 -- Triveni Digital today announced that the company's Senior Sales Engineer, Charley Hamilton, will present an MPEG training webinar for the SCTE Penn-York chapter meeting on July 20. During the technical session "MPEG 101," taking place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Hamilton will provide a comprehensive overview of the basic elements that make up the MPEG-2 transport stream.

"I look forward to having a meaningful dialogue with telecommunications industry professionals from Pennsylvania and upstate New York about how the MPEG-2 transport stream impacts their cable operations," said Hamilton. "During the session, I will talk about the important elements of an MPEG-2 transport stream and offer strategies on quick error resolution so that operators can ensure a better TV experience for their subscribers."

Hamilton's presentation will also cover detailed transport, video, and audio packetized elementary stream (PES) layer service impacting non-compliance issues and their root causes. Attendees will learn about the relationship between the transport stream layer and key metrics such as continuity counter errors, MDI, PCR timing, buffering, metadata (e.g. PSI and PSIP), and GOP.

For more than two decades, Hamilton has worked in the cable industry in various roles. Prior to being the senior sales engineer at Triveni Digital, he worked as an account manager at broadcast systems integration firm MegaHertz Broadcast Systems, as headend manager at Time Warner, and as a field engineer at Adelphia. Hamilton also served as an avionics technician in the U.S. Navy and has a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Network Engineering from Eastern Kentucky University.

For more information and to register for the webinar, visit http://penn-york.org. Further information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

# # #

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-Charley_Hamilton.jpg

Photo Caption: Charley Hamilton, Triveni Digital Senior Sales Engineer

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@TriveniDigital%20hosts%20technical%20training%20webinar%20on%20MPEG-2%20transport%20streams%20at%20%23SCTE%20Penn-York%20meeting%20-%20https://goo.gl/9UDhMH

Follow Triveni Digital:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Triveni-Digital/137957436263401

https://twitter.com/TriveniDigital

http://www.linkedin.com/company/32484?trk=tyah