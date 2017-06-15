Ocean Matrix Unveils UHD 4K HDMI 2.0 Splitters & Switchers

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – June 15, 2017 Ocean Matrix, a provider of cost-effective interface solutions for video and pro-AV users, unveils a new line of HDMI splitters and switchers for quality broadcasting and digital signage that supports high definition resolutions up to ultra HD 4K×2K@60Hz without signal degradation. HDMI 2.0 increases bandwidth to 18Gbps and includes resolutions up to 4K@50/60 (2160P).

Chris Fisher, VP of Engineering, stated, “Our latest HDMI 2.0 series features 4K splitters and switchers for multiple source and display solutions, ranging from standard HDMI 2.0 system set up to installations requiring EDID management.”

For multiple video display output, the OMX-HDMI-1X2-4K2 splitter/distribution amplifier distributes signals to two displays, and the OMX-HDMI-1X4-4K2 distributes to four displays, both are HDMI 3D compatible. The OMX-HDMI2E-1X4 connects to four displays and features a user adjustable EDID management rotary switch to maximize video quality.

For connecting multiple sources to one display, the OMX-HDMI3X1-V2 switcher routes three HDMI source devices into one high definition HDMI TV or projector and the OMX-HDMI5X1-V2 switcher routes five source devices. Source selection can be made with a remote control or from the RS232 serial port on the switcher. Both models support 12-bit full HD video and 3D video as well as 4K resolutions.

The Ocean Matrix converters are available and shipping now. To learn more about the full line, visit www.oceanmatrix.com.

###

About Ocean Matrix

Ocean Matrix, a division of Tower Products, Incorporated., is a provider of affordable and versatile interface solutions for the Broadcast and Pro-AV industry. Our mission is to deliver rugged, easy to use tools featuring the latest technology. The Ocean Matrix toolbox consists of distribution amplifiers, extenders, converters, hum eliminators, and video switchers that are proven problem-solving devices. Explore our web site and discover which products you need to add to your toolbox.