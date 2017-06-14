EditShare Parks Content at Object Matrix

Basingstoke, UK - June 14, 2017 - EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, announced today that EditShare Flow, the company’s production asset management solution (PAM), now integrates with Object Matrix “MatrixStore” digital governance solutions, expanding the Flow managed storage environment to include parking storage workflows. A control layer for managing assets across systems and workflows, Flow’s new integration allows users to easily move content, including relevant metadata, between MatrixStore Vaults and EditShare XStream shared storage platforms. Further, users can utilize the Flow Automation module to fully automate movement of content between platforms, creating unmanned workflows for redundant and repetitive media migrations.

“Flexibility with regards to tools and connected workflows is key for our customers and thus expanding Flow third-party integrations and workflow scenarios is a main focus for EditShare,” comments Howard Twine, director of software strategy at EditShare. “Integrations like the one with Object Matrix optimize productions and cut costs by eliminating the need for resources to manually move valuable content between EditShare shared storage and Object Matrix parking storage systems. We will continue to work closely with leading vendors to expand the Flow eco-system and offer our customers options that improve production efficiency as well as the ability to tailor productions to their exacting needs.”

Nick Pearce, sales director at Object Matrix, adds, “The media and entertainment industry is moving away from manual processes and silos of storage and is heading towards automated workflows using best-of-breed integrated solutions. Integrating EditShare Flow with a digital content governance platform like MatrixStore ensures the market can benefit from adding security, audit and scale to production workflows.”

For more information, readers can download a workflow white paper detailing the integration between Object Matrix’s MatrixStore and EditShare’s Flow PAM solution from http://www.editshare.com/white-papers.

About Object Matrix

Object Matrix provides digital content governance & object storage platforms. The company was built on the philosophy that archive systems should be scalable and interoperable, as well as ensuring instant access to data and metadata. Its flagship product, MatrixStore, is an integrated object storage software solution providing protection and governance for the lifetime of any digital content. It’s used by global organisations that create, curate, and distribute video content, including NBC Universal, TV Globo, the BBC & BT.



For further information, please visit http://object-matrix.com/.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2017 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

