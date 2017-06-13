IHSE Welcomes Manuel Greisinger as Head of Sales

CRANBURY, N.J. -- June 13, 2017 -- IHSE has hired Manuel Greisinger as head of sales. Greisinger will lead an expanding IHSE sales team during the company's latest phase of aggressive growth.

Greisinger has a long history in international sales and management, during which time he has built deep relationships with end users and strategic partners in a wide variety of vertical markets, such as broadcast, industrial, data center, automotive, communications, military, and government. He also has a track record of exceeding sales goals and transforming businesses in a way that achieves incremental growth.

Before coming to IHSE, Greisinger spent almost five years with Intel's Programmable Solutions Group (previously known as Altera). He most recently ran the sales organization for Central and Eastern Europe (including Russia, Middle East, and Africa) with a diverse, multicultural team based in Munich, Germany. Prior to joining Intel, he worked for a venture capital firm in San Francisco. Previous professional experience includes Agilent Technologies (now Keysight Technologies) and Avnet (EBV Elektronik). Greisinger studied microsystems engineering in Regensburg, Germany, and holds an engineering degree.

"I am excited to be joining IHSE at its current growth stage. Together with the talented team around the world, I look forward to further driving growth in existing and new vertical markets and helping the company take the next step toward global market leadership," Greisinger said. "Having known IHSE and Dr. Enno Littmann for over four years now, I am more than confident that the company is well-positioned for a successful and exciting future. I will leverage my diverse international experiences and professional network to help the company reach this next level, and I look forward to being part of the team."

"As demand for our advanced KVM products grows around the world and across several verticals, we needed a sales executive of Manuel's caliber at the helm," said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. "His engineering talent, proven experience in leading global sales organizations, and vast network of industry relationships will be instrumental in moving our strategic growth plan forward."

More information about IHSE USA's KVM matrix switch and extender products is available at www.ihseusa.com.

# # #

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

All trademarks appearing in this document are property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE-USA-Manuel-Greisinger.jpg

Photo Caption: Manuel Greisinger, IHSE's New Head of Sales

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@IHSEUSMarketing%20Welcomes%20Manuel%20Greisinger%20As%20Head%20of%20Sales%20-%20https://goo.gl/L2zREG

Visit IHSE USA at InfoComm 2017 in Booth 3853

Follow IHSE USA:

https://www.facebook.com/IHSE-USA-LLC-451555998278049/?ref=stream

https://twitter.com/IHSEUSMarketing

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ihse-usa-llc

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeZlti-IfdBCBToP5il6MGw