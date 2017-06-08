Berlin/Madison, WI - With a host of new features regarding editing and hardware support, MAGIX releases Sequoia 14, specifically designed for the needs of big-studio audio and broadcast engineers.



For decades, Sequoia has been the gold standard for high-definition audio production, broadcasting and mastering. The software has a loyal following among international artists and broadcasters around the world that has spanned many years.



This latest version specifically focuses on strengthening the core area of audio editing. The award-winning Celemony Melodyne is now directly built into Sequoia via the ARA, while the plug-in is included in the essential version. Additional professional functions such as tempo automations, audio-to-MIDI and XYZ direct are now easily accessible to enhance workflow.

Sequoia 14 now comes with SpectraLayers Pro 4, setting new standards with its unique layer-based concept for working with frequencies. In international film studios, SpectraLayers has long been considered the standard for audio restoration and sound design, meeting the high demands of engineers when it comes to spectral editing.



Highlights for mixing and broadcast include seamless and optimized integration of Sequoia and Pro Tools | S6 Controller. The DAW and the high-end mixer from AVIDR work together using precisely calibrated EUCON protocols - this means that Sequoia can also be controlled using the iOS app developed by AVID.



After the successful acquisition of several Sony Creative Software products including SOUND FORGE and the ACID series, this latest release underscores MAGIX' ambitions in high-end audio. Sequoia 14 is the fourth audio release in the last six months following SpectraLayers Pro 4, the free version of Music Maker, and SOUND FORGE Pro MAC. Additional versions of SOUND FORGE are planned for later this year.



Pricing & Availability



Sequoia 14 is available at http://www.magix-audio.com/us/sequoia/buy-now/ for $2,975.00