Sommer Introduces Waterproof Aqua Marinex Cable at InfoComm

Sommer Also Debuts New Mini XLR Connectors

Sommer Cable introduces three new versions of its popular underwater Aqua Marinex cable series, and four new male and female three and five-pin mini-XLR connectors at InfoComm Booth #5470.



All Sommer cables that are labeled Aqua are longitudinally and transversely watertight up to 20 bars of underwater pressure and feature an internal fleece that expands and blocks water from entry underneath the jacket. Aqua cables are especially designed for underwater installations of up to 650 feet, outdoor use, and on ships.



The Aqua Marinex unique multi-layer construction keeps water and other fluids from penetrating the special seawater-resistant PUR jacket and prevents longitudinal dispersion in case of cable damage. The watertight jacket is also robust enough to handle the installation of special high-pressure Sommer HICON connectors that are required to prevent moisture from entering underneath the jacket.



Due to the combination of the special PUR jacket and protective bands, the Aqua Marinex cable series can be permanently laid underwater. Using regular cables with jackets that can be penetrated underwater would speed up the oxidation processes and due to capillary action alter the attenuation and other crucial electrical values, especially in coaxial cables that are used to transmit video signals.



Currently available in the Aqua Marinex series are Microphone, AES/EBU, DMX, Speaker, Video, Power, Fiber and CAT.6 cables. New are the SC-Aqua Marinex Power and DMX, which feature three 16-gauge wires and a shielded pair for AES/EBU, DMX, or analog audio. The SC-Aqua Marinex Mikro 14 is a thin 0.181" cable for AES/EBU, DMX, or analog audio, available in black or white. The SC-Aqua Marinex LED Control is a shielded 5-conductor RGBW LED cable with return.



Also on display by Sommer at InfoComm 2017 are the company's new black three-pin and five-pin male and female mini-XLR connectors with rugged metal housing and large access for cables up to 5 mm (0.2") in diameter. The connectors are especially designed for adapter cables and to connect small devices. These complement Sommer's extensive line of mini XLR plugs and receptacles, including water tight versions.



ABOUT SOMMER CABLE



Sommer Cable Germany is a foremost development and manufacturing company of innovative and unique cable, connector and electronic products for the Studio, A/V Installation, Live Sound, Broadcast, Video, Music, IT and HiFi markets, with business partners in over 50 countries. In 2015, Sommer Cable America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sommer Cable Germany, was established in Santa Rosa, CA by CEO Martin Ucik. The new company supplies the North American markets with Sommer's wide range of innovative and high quality products. 707.200.4020 http://sommercable.com/en



