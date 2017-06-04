PrimeTime Lighting Systems Upgrades the GUS 51 LED Fresnel

The innovative broadcast studio light manufacturer, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, introduced an improved barndoor system for its GUS 51 LED Fresnel. 360-degree barndoor rotation was added and can be locked in place at any angle. Glen Harn, PrimeTime president said, “PrimeTime continuously looks for ways to improve our product - make it user-friendly, perform better and last longer.”

This short youtube video below demonstrates the rotation and locking feature.

Because of PrimeTime's engineering standards, the GUS 51 LED Fresnel does not require a fan to keep cool. The manufacturer, known for well-engineered and rigorously tested products, guarantees the LED Fresnel. The diodes and power supply remain cool in up to a 120° environment. PrimeTime under-drives the diodes in all its LED products to extend diode life and color balance. Harn stated, “PrimeTime is unsurpassed in designing and building durable and long-term LED lighting instruments.”

• PrimeTime's unique Therma-draw™ heat dispersion technology results in a bright light that is cool to the touch and dead quiet - NO FAN. NO SHORTENED DIODE LIFE DUE TO HEAT

• Equivalent to 750-watt incandescent

• High-quality Micro-Fresnel lens systems with advanced optics result in the most even wash of light likely to be found in any LED Fresnel, with less than 2.8% decrease in brightness from center to outer edge

• Advanced optics create a soft edge light wash

• Super-wide focus range - adjustable from a tight 11° beam angle at full spot to a wide 80° field angle at full flood

• 100% machined, extruded, and formed aluminum construction

• 93+ CRI results in accurate color rendition, even with ultra high-def TV production

• Lamp life rated at 50K+ hours

• Saves energy, draws 60 watts

• Equipped with DMX, 10v, and onboard dial for versatile dimming

• FIVE-YEAR Warranty

PrimeTime products are designed and built in the U.S. with unmatched build-quality and uncompromising engineering standards.

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products illuminate broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality.

