FSR to Unveil Infrastructure Solutions at InfoComm 2017 Designed to Simplify Installations and Ease the Bottom Line

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure solution products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, hospitality, and government markets, is adding to its highly successful Wall Box series by launching several open wall models in addition to a new project unit designed for higher education applications. The Company is also introducing an under-table wire management system for clean and elegant cabling, and an In-table wireless charger line for fast and convenient power. The solutions will all be on display at InfoComm 2017 in FSR’s Booth 3843.

“A common theme for 2017 is to simplify installations and do more in less space,” says Jan Sandri, FSR president. “We are pleased to introduce a series of solutions at InfoComm 2017 that fit the bill plus are kind to the installers bottom line. We’ve extended our Wall Boxes, have made cable management elegant and easy, and offer charging choices that are super convenient. We’re excited to launch all these practical and economical products and systems at InfoComm, the most important event of the year for AV.”

PWB-320 and PWB-323 Large Open Style Wall Boxes

FSR’s highly successful Project Wall Box (PWB) family is being expanded with two new models priced specifically to ease the installer’s bottom line. These economical large open wall boxes designed to fit 16” on center stub bays simplify audiovisual and IT installations by providing space for routing cables, AC connections, and digital media product mounting in 4” and 3” thick walls. The PWB-320 has up to 2” KO’s (PWB-323 up to 1¼”), flush cable-tie mounts, tri-use gang openings for AC/AV/IT applications, IPS mounting, and two optional adjustable locking shelves for mounting equipment. There are also two optional internal AC brackets available with 2 or 3 Decora openings that ship with SpikeShield™ 15 amp receptacles included. The infrastructure solutions are available in sizes to fit typical wall designs and can be used with or without the decorative trim ring and cover options. They are also available in 3” deep versions for shallow wall applications.

Available models: (The PWB-323 series of 3” deep versions are also available)

PWB-320-Bx Full size wall box with mounting hardware

PWB-320-TrK Kit consisting of full size box with finished Trim Ring

PWB-320-ESK Kit consisting of full size box, with 2 equipment shelves and finished trim ring

PWB-320-Tr Decorative finished trim ring only

PWB-320-Cv Decorative Cover only

PWB-320-AC2 Internal AC bracket with 2 Decora SpikeShield™ 15 amp Receptacles

PWB-320-AC3 Internal AC bracket with 3 Decora SpikeShield™ 15 amp Receptacles

PWB-HVBX HuddleVU Project Wall Box

The PWB-HVBX is also one of FSR’s latest additions to the Project Wall Box (PWB) line that integrates the Company’s industry known TBRT cable retractors with their Project Wall Boxes. The Patent-Pending PWB-HVBX, or HuddleVU Box, is designed for use in higher education environments, deploys retractors and AC to rolling carts and wall mounted displays for impromptu huddle or collaboration situations. The PWB-HVBX houses 2 retractors and AC power distribution with mounting available for HDBaseT or digital media transmission or switching devices.

The Wire Marshall Under-Table Wire Management System

There’s a new Marshall in town! And it’s a complete solution for tying FSR’s award winning table boxes to their full line of floor box and poke-thru solutions. The Wire Marshall system provides for clean and elegant cable management in table designs that lack a pedestal for hiding cables and power as they transition from the table boxes to the floor. The WM-CMPT system consists of: the WM-UTC Under Table Channel for dressing cables horizontally along the table underside and the WM-CP Cable Pathway an easily integrated solution for handling multiple low-voltage AV/Data and AC cables from the table’s underside to the floor. The WM-LC Leg Channel is also available for dressing cables along the backside of a round table leg.

FSR is also introducing the WM-UTR1 and WM-UTR2 Under Table Rack shelving solutions for applications where the designer would like to mount multiple pieces of AV, Digital, or data equipment to the underside of a conference or huddle table and still easily access the equipment for servicing or upgrading at a later date.

TC-WC1 “Wireless Coaster” In-table Wireless Chargers

The TC-WC1 Wireless Coaster is FSR’s new in-table wireless charger and the latest addition to the Company’s Table Coaster AC & Charging Solutions. TC-WC1 can charge cell phones equipped to work with “Qi” wireless chargers. It can be used for fast wireless charging when attached to fast charging power cords; and will also charge at standard rates when used with standard power cords. Available in Black or White finishes, they can be purchased as a standalone product but are also used in FSR’s Huddle BLOX™ charging end-table line of products.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

