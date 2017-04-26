Harmonic Brings Market-Leading Playout Capabilities to VOS(TM) Cloud and VOS 360 Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 22, 2017 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, announced today that it is bringing the powerful broadcast playout capabilities from its market-leading Spectrum(TM) media server to Harmonic's VOS(TM) Cloud media processing platform and VOS 360 cloud media processing software as a service (SaaS) solution. The new functionality in both VOS offerings includes support for graphics, branding, and digital video effects (DVE) for both file-based and live workflows. Leading innovation in the cloud media processing market, Harmonic is helping drive the transition to software-based and cloud workflows, allowing video content and service providers to launch broadcast and OTT offerings faster, increase their operational efficiencies and reduce OPEX and CAPEX.

"Today's video content and service providers are turning to the cloud for video preparation and delivery because of the increased workflow efficiency and flexibility that it provides, along with other benefits such as scalability and agility," said Bart Spriester, senior vice president, video products at Harmonic. "Bringing the playout capabilities found in our Spectrum media servers to the VOS Cloud and VOS 360 solutions opens up additional cost savings for operators, speeding up their operations and enabling additional types of monetization, such as brand reinforcement, pop-up channels, rapid platform deployment and expansion, graphic avails and more. As two of the industry's first cloud-native solutions, the VOS offerings are making a huge impact on the way in which operators create and deliver video."

The VOS Cloud solution enables content and service providers to manage the video production and delivery workflow for broadcast and OTT on public or private cloud infrastructure. With playout functionality in the cloud, operators can perform channel origination and playout and drive further workflow simplification. The VOS Cloud solution handles a wide range of channel origination tasks, from accessing external storage to retrieve files and normalizing them as needed, adding secondary events like graphics and triggers and ensuring that the content is delivered in formats appropriate for OTT and broadcast. In addition, operators can support orchestrated VOD and live-to-VOD playout as well as streamlined acquisition of file-based assets.

These playout capabilities are also available for the VOS 360 SaaS (www.vos.tv), which is hosted in the public cloud and maintained and monitored by Harmonic. As part of the unique VOS 360 service, Harmonic provides around-the-clock DevOps coverage, a professional dedicated 24/7 monitoring and maintenance service focused on keeping services operational with rapid response time, resulting in better quality of experience (QoE) for end customers.

Harmonic's open architecture strategy allows seamless integration with ecosystem partners to ensure the delivery of true end-to-end OTT video cloud services. The VOS solutions have been successfully deployed in a wide range of environments and usage models, including live OTT services by a leading North American service provider in an OpenStack private cloud environment in conjunction with Mirantis, and are currently being used in numerous on-air service trials worldwide.

Harmonic will showcase its latest innovations for broadcast and OTT video delivery -- including cloud playout on VOS Cloud and VOS 360 offerings -- at the 2017 NAB Show, booth SU1210. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total-cost-of-ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Visit Harmonic at the 2017 NAB Show, Booth SU1210

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@HarmonicInc%20Pushes%20%23OTT%20QoE%20to%20New%20Heights,%20Brings%20Market-Leading%20Playout%20Capabilities%20to%20%23VOS%20at%202017%20%23NABShow%20-%20https://goo.gl/1wGm57

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-VOS-360-VOS-CLOUD.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic VOS(TM) Cloud Media Processing Platform and Harmonic VOS 360 Professional Cloud Media Processing SaaS Solution