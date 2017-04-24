Canare Introduces 12G Product Solutions at 2017 NAB Show

TOTOWA, NEW JERSEY, APRIL 24, 2017 —Canare, a world leader in developing, manufacturing, and supplying audio and video cables, connectors, patchbays and fiber-optic products for the broadcast and teleportation industry, announces at NAB 2017 (Booth C7234) its new 12G coax solution for economical transport of 4K UHD television signals.

4K UHD is fast becoming the dominant industry standard for sports, live events and commercial production work, placing increasing demands on teleproduction companies and truck operators to provide a 4K product. Canare is ready to assist with an all-new line of coaxial cable and connectors that are specially optimized for high performance at 12 Gbps. With the introduction of Canare’s 12G solution, it is now feasible and convenient to transport 4K signals at distances up to 100 meters via copper.

Canare’s new 12G cable products employ several unique features and technologies to meet the demanding requirements of the sports production and distribution industry. The L-5.5 CUHD coax cable has enhanced attenuation characteristics that allow transport of 12G signals at much greater distances than comparable-sized coax currently available. The new 12G cable and connectors are also ideal for high-performance transport of 3G and 6G video, allowing system designers and integrators to future proof construction of new teleproduction facilities.

“The television industry is very rapidly moving from conventional HD imaging to 4K UHD, and our company has developed a high-performance solution for economically transporting these very high data rate 12G signals,” said Shadath Shahid, engineering manager at Canare. “Many industry professionals feel that the most practical way for handling 4K is via coax, with the SMPTE organization having issued a coax-based standard for 12G transport, SMPTE ST 2082-1:2015. We have responded by creating a new line of 75-ohm coaxial cable and BNC connectors that are specially optimized for 12G performance.”

Canare’s newly developed L-5.5 CUHD coax features the same outer diameter and ease in handling and installation as the company’s previous L-5CFB HD/3G cable, but with enhanced attenuation characteristics that allow transport of 12G signals at much greater distances than L-5CFB. The new cable boasts the lowest attenuation figure of any comparable-sized coax (7.7 mm) currently available and is also available in 3.3 and 8.8 mm diameters.

Canare’s new 12 GHz-rated 75-ohm series of BNC cable and PC board-mounted connectors round out the 4K copper transport equation, as they have been specially optimized for both enhanced high frequency performance and return loss characteristics. The new “D” BNC cable connectors feature a return loss of 15 dB at 12 GHz, and the board-mount connectors offer a return loss of 10dB at 12 GHz. Both cable and circuit board connectors are engineered for a precision fit and high mechanical stability, and board-mounted devices are gold plated to ensure solderability and a low-impedance connection.

