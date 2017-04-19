Alteros, an Audio-Technica Company, Sets Its Sights on NAB

— Newly established technology leader has been laying the groundwork for an eventful 2017 and beyond —

STOW, OH — Alteros, an Audio-Technica company, has been gearing up for an eventful NAB Convention, with new products and corporate developments shaping the ways in which this new technology leader will serve the industry. Alteros is dedicated to the research, development and sales of innovative technology products with a special focus on the evolving RF landscape and creating high-end wireless solutions for live audio production, broadcast studios, sporting events and theater applications in the ever-shrinking frequency spectrum. Alteros develops products that capitalize on Audio-Technica’s years of extensive ultra-wideband (UWB) and RF technology research, and innovative digital solutions to solve the most demanding technical problems.

At NAB booth C2622, Jackie Green, Alteros President and CTO; Brian Fair, Executive Vice President Digital Engineering, and Bob Green, Executive Vice President, Product Engineering, will be on-hand to meet attendees to help illuminate the current and future state of the broadcast industry, solutions offered by Alteros and long-term goals of the company. The booth will also be exhibiting the new Alteros GTX Series Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Wireless Microphone System, a truly game-changing professional broadcast solution delivering the highest quality, low-latency, un-companded audio – a fully digital 6.5GHz system that is completely immune to regulatory changes/auctions, spectrum loss and spectrum crowding. Developed and tested in conjunction with major broadcasters and professionals, GTX needs no frequency coordination, STA, or database registration. The system features automatic failover/redundant switching, MADI, fiber, Dante™ and AES67 digital outputs for seamless compatibility in increasingly IP-based infrastructures. Powerful management software maximizes operational efficiency, enabling new workflows and future process. The new GTX Series will be shipping in the second quarter of 2017.

Corporate developments for Alteros include the opening of a new dedicated R&D facility in Stow, Ohio, a new manufacturing partner in San Jose, California and a recent expansion of their engineering staff. Alteros has several RF solutions in the works, including a version for large stadiums, extreme sports and campus-based events.

“It’s a new world now for wireless audio, and not just because of the RF reallocation,” stated Jackie Green. “Alteros is designing RF products for how the industry is going to need to work in the future as well as today. Our foundation is still pro audio, but, as we move up into the 6 GHz-10 GHz ranges, we’re entering new territory, and we need new thinking to go with that.”

For more information visit www.alteros.tech.