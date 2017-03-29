James Thomason Joins Dielectric as Southeast Sales Manager

RAYMOND, Maine – March 29, 2017–James Thomason brings his extensive TV and FM transmission equipment sales experience to Dielectric—a pioneer in purpose-engineered antennas and RF systems for TV and radio broadcasters—as the company’s new southeast sales manager.Effective immediately, Thomason serves as a key liaison between Dielectric and TV/radio broadcasters across the southeastern U.S., providing sales and customer service support.

“At a time when the industry is poised for the spectrum repack and migration to the advanced ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard, I’m extremely pleased to be joining Dielectric, a highly-respected company that is uniquely qualified to support broadcasters through yet another major DTV transition,” said Thomason, based in Ocala, Florida.

“Very soon, when broadcasters receive their new channel assignments, they will have only 90 days to submit relatively complex paperwork to the FCC detailing their transition plans,” Thomason said. “My goal is to be a responsive resource that gets our customers whatever informationand new products they need—as well asconnecting them with Dielectric’s team of RF design andengineering experts.”

For many broadcasters, the spectrum repack will involve retrofitting their existing tower equipment, and installinginterim or permanent antennas at new tower sites. Since broadcast antennas can be in service for a decade or two, Thomason fully understands the level of investment customers are making, especially since the last 22 years of his 35-plusyear career has concentrated on RF transmission equipment sales.

From 2012 to 2015, Thomason served as the Regional Sales Managerfor TV/FM transmitter equipment leader GatesAir, where he managed sales to broadcasters across a nine-state region. From 2003 to 2006, Thomason served as district sales manager for Harris Corporation’s Broadcast Division, which later became GatesAir. As HD Radio technology transformed the FM radio business, Thomason managed a three-state region while regularly outperforming sales goals.

In between his time at GatesAir, Thomason sold radio equipment for Broadcast Electronics from 2006 to 2012, where he increased sales by 48 percent in his first year.

Thomason has also been a speaking presence at many national and regional industry trade shows over the years, delivering many presentations and participating in roundtable discussions about the impact of technology trends on the broadcast industry.

“I have a passion for broadcasting that goes back to my college days as a DJ on a commercial radio station, and my high school radio experience, including serving as a program director and production director,” Thomason said. “I’m delighted to join Dielectric, a company that broadcasters know will get the job done, and done right. I’m also looking forward to strengthening the company’s profile in the southeast and supporting our broadcast customers at such anexciting, pivotal time of transition.”

“Jim’s customer focus, relationships, and business acumen will be beneficial to our customers in the southeast territory during this very exciting transition in our industry. Jim will be a great addition to the Dielectric team,” said Jay Martin, vice president of sales for Dielectric.

About Dielectric

Based in Raymond, Maine, Dielectric LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sinclair. Dielectric is a leading provider of innovative broadcast products. From remote stations to major markets, Dielectric has been delivering solutions for every need since 1942. Dielectric is an innovative, customer-centric organization with a long history of engineering excellence in designing and manufacturing high-quality broadcast solutions. The Company is a trusted partner of broadcasters worldwide. More information can be accessed at www.dielectric.com