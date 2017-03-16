FSR Announces Surge Protection For Ceiling Boxes

Woodland Park, NJ — FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, is now providing surge protection for its popular line of ceiling boxes as an option.

This latest development offers type2 permanently connected UL/cUL Listed Surge Protective Devices to protect branch circuits against transients in all three modes — line to line, line to neutral, and neutral to ground, serving as the initial line of defense against unwanted power surges by absorbing the energy before it makes its way into the ceiling boxes.

“This is an important new feature we added to our line of ceiling boxes,” says company president Jan Sandri.“Now, with surge protection, our users needn’t worry about unwanted energy bursts which could disrupt power and ultimately damage the ceiling boxes. While FSR products are built to last, this is just another layer of protection to help ensure the highest level of endurance and safety. As always, FSR listens to customer feedback and we are constantly working to make our products and solutions the most robust on the market today.”

FSR’s CB Ceiling Box series comprises various units aimed at applications ranging from classrooms to conference and meeting rooms, hospitals and hotels, or any venue needing projectors or other equipment installed in ceilings. Sizes range from a 1’ x 2’ enclosure that easily installs into any standard drop ceiling and provides electrical connections, AV equipment installation and AV and Data signal routing, to deeper box cages capable of mounting 2 full rack or 4 half rack pieces of equipment above the ceiling.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions.FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Public Relations & Advertising • Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv