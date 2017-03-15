Telestream Announces Vantage TrafficManager Syndication for Template-driven Automated Handling of Episodic and Long-form Programming

Nevada City, California, March 15, 2017 –Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced a new offering for its Vantage Media Processing Platform.Called TrafficManager Syndication, this new feature for Vantage TrafficManager enables template-driven, automated handling of syndicated content from delivery services such as Pitch Blue and Pathfire, as well as locally produced programming. TrafficManager Syndication will be available in late March 2017 and will be shown for the first time at NAB on stand SL3316.

Syndication is included with Vantage TrafficManager, and was designed primarily for local broadcasters who air syndicated shows that contain national ads and barter spots. Vantage TrafficManager Syndication makes it easy to automate the process of arranging and previewing content and break running order while allowing broadcasters maximum flexibility in creating and using templates for day-to-day handling of media files.

Templates built for specific shows can be processed automatically with no user intervention, or manually applied in the Syndication portal for segment “editing” and review and approval.

Currently, many stations are processing syndicated media and metadata manually, and if they do have an automated system, it may not be trusted to be error-free, causing every show to be manually reviewed before going to air. The TrafficManager Syndication feature provides an efficient template-driven approach to automated media ingest and manipulation of metadata, allowing operators to avoid manual content preparation with respect to where ads are placed.

“Shows may have different ad and spot locations depending on the day of the week and an operator can easily create templates for those situations to assist in automating the process,” said Scott Matics, Director of Product Planning at Telestream. “The new Syndication module extends the advanced ingest and metadata management of TrafficManager. The template manager interface, along with our easy-to-use portal means customers can visually manage the playout running order of the content and the ads from a single interface.”

TrafficManager Syndication features:

·Ability to automate ingest of shows and metadata

·Provides extended automation for matching templates to shows using a powerful, easy-to-use template management system. The “Syndication Portal” UI gives operators the ability to manage templates and preview outputs in one easy step

·BXF/XML/CML metadata workflow to feed automation and other connected devices

·Can be combined with Vantage Post Producer for creating segmented outputs from a single file, or stitching multiple segments together with overlays and automated branding

“TrafficManager Syndication enables customers to replace end-of-life automation ingest products they may be using, and either switch to a different automation solution or keep their existing ADC solution,” comments Matics.