FireFly Cinema Helps Create an Enhanced Viewing Experience for Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” in EclairColor™

PARIS, March 14th, 2017 – FireFlyCinema, a developer of affordable color grading and dailies processing applications, today announced its FirePost color grading application was used to produce the EclairColor mastered version of the Academy Award® nominated film La La Land directed by Damien Chazelle. Used on hundreds of feature films (Planetarium, The History of Love, Belle and Sebastien), FireFly Cinema solutions provide an integrated and production-wide approach to managing color workflows on-set, through dailies and postproduction.

EclairColor is a revolutionary new digital HDR color solution that combines an innovative mastering process with the optimization of select projection system technologies to provide cinemas with unparalleled image projection quality. Developed by Ymagis Group, the European leader in advanced digital technology services for the cinema industry, EclairColor features higher contrast and greater fidelity, better reflecting the color initially intended by the creative teams. Adaptable to all types of cinema from art-house to the largest multiplexes, whatever the screen size, EclairColor significantly improves the projection quality of all films and thus brings a new dimension to the cinema experience.

FireFly Cinema was involved from the beginning as the EclairColor format was developed and brought to market. FireFly Cinema’s FirePost color grading application enables the high dynamic range content from state-of-the-art digital cameras to be preserved, adjusted and transformed into the EclairColor mastering format.

“EclairColor offers cinemas the opportunity to significantly improve projection quality at an affordable cost and with great flexibility, as EclairColor projectors can be used to play content in both standard format (DCI) and in EclairColor,” explains Jean Mizrahi, co-founder and CEO of Ymagis Group. “Eclair initiated the mastering of content in EclairColor with FirePost, which was the first grading solution to include the EclairColor features. It is, however, Ymagis Group’s intention to make this solution available with all grading solutions on the market.”

EclairColor™ is a registered trademark of Ymagis Group.