Major UK presence at CABSAT & SATExpo 2017

CABSAT 2017: This year sees another major British Group at CABSAT (Dubai World Trade Centre, 21 – 23 March 2017) no fewer than 55 companies working together to demonstrate the best in broadcast and media technology. The presence is organised by Tradefair, on behalf of the UK government’s Department of International Trade and in association with techUK, the Information Technology Telecommunications and Electronics Association.

The electronic media industry is changing rapidly, with seismic shifts in core technology and dramatic shifts in consumption. Broadcasters are now looking at technological infrastructures based on IP connectivity and virtualised processing. Consumers expect content to be available online and on mobile devices, supplementing traditional broadcast with TV everywhere.

The 55 UK companies exhibiting under the Technology is Great banner cover all aspects of the creation and delivery of professional content. They also cover the spectrum from small and highly targeted niche companies to established players with international reputations.

“TechUK reflects the fast pace of change that continues to disrupt and drive the sector, supporting a diverse group of innovative and fast-growing tech companies,” said Raj Sivalingam, executive director for telecommunications and spectrum at techUK. “CABSAT 2017 is bringing together the leading minds in broadcast, digital media and satellite communications, and we are pleased to see the UK well represented at the show.”

Tradefair provides a comprehensive service for the exhibitors. It negotiates with the UK government, provides logistical support, and runs the British Pavilion which is particularly popular with smaller businesses. It provides a ready-made environment for companies to simply arrive with their demonstrations, and offers core facilities including meeting space and the all-important tea and coffee.

“CABSAT is now in its 23rd year, and it has grown to be one of the most important events on the annual calendar,” said Mark Birchall, Tradefair Managing Director. “As the event has grown, so UK industry has seen it as an ideal route into the Middle East and North Africa market. We are very excited to have so many key vendors under our umbrella this year.”

Companies exhibiting at CABSAT 2017 as part of the UK programme are: Amino, Argosy, Arqiva, Avanti Communications, Bentley Walker, Broadcast Wireless Systems, Bryant Unlimited, BW Broadcast, Calrec Audio, Canford, Christy Media Solutions, Cogent Technologies, CPI, Comtech Xicom, CRM.com, Crystal Vision, CueScript, Custom Consoles, Digico, Disk Archive Corporation, Eddystone Broadcast, ETL Systems, Exterity, Furukawa, Gearhouse Broadcast, Glensound Electronics, Harmonic, iSat, Kino-mo, Lund Halsey, Massive, Novella SatComs, Peak Communications, Pebble Beach Systems, Pixel Power, Quicklink, RT Creative, S3 Satcom, SatConsultant, Sematron, SGL, SIS Live, Snell Advanced Media, Solid State Logic, Sonifex, Spacepath Communications, Systembase, Talia, Tedial, Telenor Satellite, TSL Products, TSL Systems, Vialite, Vislink and Vitec Group. The Department for International Trade and techUK will also have a presence within the UK Pavilion.