ADAM Audio Takes the New S Series on a 20 City Roadshow Throughout the U.S.
Berlin, Germany and Nashville, TN(March 5, 2017) –ADAM Audio is pleased to announce their 20 City Roadshow to be held during the months of March and April in leading studios around the country to enable their customers to hear the power and precision of the S Series, their new 3rd generation flagship range of nearfield, midfield and main studio monitors for audio recording and production professionals.
“It is very important to us that our customers are able to actually hear the difference that premium monitors like the S Series offer them, as opposed to us just describing them with a clever advertising slogan,” says Dave Hetrick, ADAM Audio US President. “We have designed this U.S. roadshow to bring our products right to our customers’ ears in their own city, in an ideal studio listening environment, so they can hear the real difference for themselves.”
Kicking off in Dallas in early March, the ADAM Audio S Series Roadshow will be held in more than 25 locations in 20 different cities, at a number of world-class studios across the country, in cities such as Austin, New Yok, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orlando, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and many more. ADAM Audio will also be conducting listening tests of their acclaimed A7X and A77X monitors. For more information on the cities included in the ADAM Audio Roadshow and to register to attend a demo near you, visit:http://www.adamaudio.us/roadshow2017/, or click on a specific city below:
Date
City
Place
Click to RSVP
March 10
Dallas, TX
Sound Productions
March 11
Dallas, TX
Deaf Mule
March 13
Houston, TX
Wire Road Studios
March 14-17
Austin, TX
Arlyn Studios
March 29
Miami, FL
AudioVision
March 31 & April1
Orlando, FL
Plush Studios
April 3
Atlanta, GA
Patchwerk Studios
April 3
Oakland, CA
25th St Recording
April 4
San Francisco, CA
Hyde Street Studios
April 6
Portland, OR
Jackpot! Studios
April 7
Seattle, WA
Orbit Audio
April 8
Shoreline, WA
Robert Lange Studios
April 12
Detroit, MI
Royal House Recording
April 13, 14
Chicago, IL
Chicago Recording Company
April 18
Washington, D.C. Area
Omega Studios
April 19
New York, NY
Eastside Sound
April 20
New York, NY
Manhattan Center Log Cabin
April 21
New York, NY
Germano Studios
April 22
Brooklyn, NY
The Bunker Studio
April 24
Boston, MA
Mad Oak Studios
April 25
Boston, MA
Mix One Studios
April 25
Universal City, CA
Westlake Pro
April 26
Glendale, CA
The Bridge Recording
April 27
Los Angeles, CA
Vintage King LA
April 28
North Hollywood, CA
NRG Recording
The S Series range of monitors, the result of classic ADAM craftsmanship combined with the latest engineering innovation, modern materials and advanced DSP, offer stunning clarity, low distortion, new woofer and mid-range driver designs and the debut of the S-ART tweeter, a newer, even more precise version of ADAM’s renowned X-ART hand-built tweeter.The S Series is comprised of five models of increasing size, the S2V,S3H,S3Vand the largest-of-the-range S5V and S5H. Innovations created specifically for the S Series include: completely new, highly efficient long throw ELE™ Extended Linear Excursion woofers; one-piece DCH™dome/cone hybrid mid-range driver for excellent dispersion, low distortion and high power handling, newly designed waveguides for the tweeter and a high-power DSP engine, based on the very latest generation of SHARC chips, which provides crossover optimization, voicing options, and digital connectivity, providing expansion potential.
About ADAM Audio
ADAM Audio monitors have had a reputation for sonic excellence and unrivaled quality ever since the company was founded in 1999. With the development of the X-ART tweeter, which is characterized by an extended frequency range up to 50kHz and a higher efficiency compared to dome tweeters, this unique tweeter design has become the embodiment of a transparent, highly defined and authentic sound that is the most defining development of ADAM's proprietary designs today. Being made and tested painstakingly by hand in the Berlin factory, ADAM’s high frequency driver is a rare exception in these days of automated mass production. ADAM Audio is represented worldwide through a network of distributors and dealers in more than 75 countries. ADAM also has offices in Nashville, London and Beijing.
