ADAM Audio Takes the New S Series on a 20 City Roadshow Throughout the U.S.

Berlin, Germany and Nashville, TN(March 5, 2017) –ADAM Audio is pleased to announce their 20 City Roadshow to be held during the months of March and April in leading studios around the country to enable their customers to hear the power and precision of the S Series, their new 3rd generation flagship range of nearfield, midfield and main studio monitors for audio recording and production professionals.

“It is very important to us that our customers are able to actually hear the difference that premium monitors like the S Series offer them, as opposed to us just describing them with a clever advertising slogan,” says Dave Hetrick, ADAM Audio US President. “We have designed this U.S. roadshow to bring our products right to our customers’ ears in their own city, in an ideal studio listening environment, so they can hear the real difference for themselves.”

Kicking off in Dallas in early March, the ADAM Audio S Series Roadshow will be held in more than 25 locations in 20 different cities, at a number of world-class studios across the country, in cities such as Austin, New Yok, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orlando, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and many more. ADAM Audio will also be conducting listening tests of their acclaimed A7X and A77X monitors. For more information on the cities included in the ADAM Audio Roadshow and to register to attend a demo near you, visit:http://www.adamaudio.us/roadshow2017/, or click on a specific city below:

Date

City

Place

Click to RSVP

March 10

Dallas, TX

Sound Productions

ADAM Audio Dallas

March 11

Dallas, TX

Deaf Mule

ADAM Audio Dallas2

March 13

Houston, TX

Wire Road Studios

ADAM Audio Houston

March 14-17

Austin, TX

Arlyn Studios

ADAM Audio Austin

March 29

Miami, FL

AudioVision

ADAM Audio Miami

March 31 & April1

Orlando, FL

Plush Studios

ADAM Audio Orlando

April 3

Atlanta, GA

Patchwerk Studios

ADAM Audio Atlanta

April 3

Oakland, CA

25th St Recording

ADAM Audio Oakland

April 4

San Francisco, CA

Hyde Street Studios

ADAM Audio San Francisco

April 6

Portland, OR

Jackpot! Studios

ADAM Audio Portland

April 7

Seattle, WA

Orbit Audio

ADAM Audio Seattle

April 8

Shoreline, WA

Robert Lange Studios

ADAM Audio Shoreline

April 12

Detroit, MI

Royal House Recording

ADAM Audio Detroit

April 13, 14

Chicago, IL

Chicago Recording Company

ADAM Audio Chicago

April 18

Washington, D.C. Area

Omega Studios

ADAM Audio D.C.

April 19

New York, NY

Eastside Sound

ADAM Audio Lower Eastside

April 20

New York, NY

Manhattan Center Log Cabin

ADAM Audio Midtown

April 21

New York, NY

Germano Studios

ADAM Audio Manhattan

April 22

Brooklyn, NY

The Bunker Studio

ADAM Audio Brooklyn

April 24

Boston, MA

Mad Oak Studios

ADAM Audio Boston Mad Oak

April 25

Boston, MA

Mix One Studios

ADAM Audio Boston Mix One

April 25

Universal City, CA

Westlake Pro

ADAM Audio Universal City

April 26

Glendale, CA

The Bridge Recording

ADAM Audio Glendale

April 27

Los Angeles, CA

Vintage King LA

ADAM Audio Los Angeles

April 28

North Hollywood, CA

NRG Recording

ADAM Audio N Hollywood

The S Series range of monitors, the result of classic ADAM craftsmanship combined with the latest engineering innovation, modern materials and advanced DSP, offer stunning clarity, low distortion, new woofer and mid-range driver designs and the debut of the S-ART tweeter, a newer, even more precise version of ADAM’s renowned X-ART hand-built tweeter.The S Series is comprised of five models of increasing size, the S2V,S3H,S3Vand the largest-of-the-range S5V and S5H. Innovations created specifically for the S Series include: completely new, highly efficient long throw ELE™ Extended Linear Excursion woofers; one-piece DCH™dome/cone hybrid mid-range driver for excellent dispersion, low distortion and high power handling, newly designed waveguides for the tweeter and a high-power DSP engine, based on the very latest generation of SHARC chips, which provides crossover optimization, voicing options, and digital connectivity, providing expansion potential.

About ADAM Audio

ADAM Audio monitors have had a reputation for sonic excellence and unrivaled quality ever since the company was founded in 1999. With the development of the X-ART tweeter, which is characterized by an extended frequency range up to 50kHz and a higher efficiency compared to dome tweeters, this unique tweeter design has become the embodiment of a transparent, highly defined and authentic sound that is the most defining development of ADAM's proprietary designs today. Being made and tested painstakingly by hand in the Berlin factory, ADAM’s high frequency driver is a rare exception in these days of automated mass production. ADAM Audio is represented worldwide through a network of distributors and dealers in more than 75 countries. ADAM also has offices in Nashville, London and Beijing.

www.adam-audio.com