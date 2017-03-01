Appear TV Highlights X10/X20 Ultra High-Speed Video and Data Platform at CABSAT 2017

DUBAI, MARCH 1, 2017 - Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation video processing platforms for broadcast and streaming high-quality video, will demonstrate three new modules for the X10/X20 Ultra-High-Speed Video Networking hardware platform at CABSAT 2017 (Booth A-420), the leading event in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region for all industry professionals within the broadcast, satellite, content delivery and digital media sectors. With the introduction of the three new modules, the expanded system positions the company as an expert within the new high-speed, IP centric architectures that broadcasters are quickly shifting towards. Appear TV will also feature its (Adaptive Bitrate) ABR system for OTT at the show.

The new modular X10 and X20 platforms help broadcasters adopt the many benefits of IP centric operation, in their own time and with ease. The platforms offer options with modules that easily alternate between SDI and IP in either the compressed, uncompressed or lightly-compressed domain. Featuring core IP security as a firewall, video monitoring, video routing and video re-multiplexing, the X10 and X20 operates as the key building blocks of an ultra-flexible, ultra-low delay, highly secured broadcast network. Being codec agnostic, it bridges both the natively encapsulated and MPEG_TS worlds. The three processing modules currently available allow users to customize a package to meet specific requirements. The new modules include a high-speed IP card that delivers both compressed and uncompressed video, a high-density SDI card and a scrambling card for operations that require secure content delivery.

"Our products that will be featured at CABSAT provide broadcasters with solutions to uphold our position as a market leader within the latest transmission methods, devices and formats, including UltraHD," says Sami Djebril, International Sales Manager, Appear TV. "With traditional SDI infrastructure being gradually replaced by a generic IP infrastructure capable of handling compressed and uncompressed high quality video, our new product range ensures accelerated growth for operators. The X10/X20 platform connects a local legacy SDI network to a new high capacity IP infrastructure. Combining our new hardware with our existing platforms results in a complete end-to-end solution from content aggregation to a broad range of consumer devices."

New Modules for the X10/X20 Platform

• The IP Card features dual-redundant 10Gbps IP I/O, GUI-configurable bidirectional or unidirectional data ports, seamless input switching and cloned outputs. It supports 10G uncompressed SDI over IP and up to 6Gbps MPEG transport stream processing (de-muxing and re-muxing).

• The High-Density SDI Card offers eight 3Gbps serial digital video interfaces per module with each supporting up to one 1080p60 service, on-board SDI-to-IP and IP-to-SDI conversion according to SMPTE 2022/6 and 2022/7

• The Simulcrypt-compliant Scrambling Card supports scrambling of up to 2,000 services at data rates of up to 6Gbps and supports DVB-CSA and AES encryption with a dedicated Simulcrypt interface towards CA servers.

Also on display at the Appear TV booth will be the company's ABR packager. Over-the-top (OTT) delivery provides a solution to distribute over unmanaged IP networks to viewing devices, such as tablets, smartphones, computers and gaming consoles. Appear TV offers an extensive portfolio of OTT solutions, with the ability to support hybrid broadcast delivery from the same equipment.

The Appear TV ABR system is a modular software solution providing a powerful video segmentation engine, high-performance storage solution, just-in-time packager/DRM engine, origin server and optional offline encoding/transcoding in one complete suite. The ABR system runs on industry standard off-the-shelf server hardware and can be customized to meet the operators´ specific streaming requirements. With its innovative architecture, the ABR Server allows for seamless growth and scalable redundancy - both through vertical brick-by-brick scaling and horizontal functional separation.

