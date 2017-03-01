Four Companies Join AIMS

BOTHELL, Wash. -- March 1, 2017 -- The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced four new members. Juniper Networks has joined as a full member, while Atos, Encompass Digital Media, and sonoVTS have signed on as associate members.

Juniper Networks believes that the media industry shift to IP technology will have a profound positive impact on the quality of the viewer experience, as well as the agility and innovation of media suppliers. Juniper partners and co-innovates with customers to deliver open, automated, scalable, and secure high-performance networks, empowering customers to unlock new business models and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise, and industry knowledge, Atos SE (Societas Europaea) supports digital transformation in a wide range of business sectors. In the broadcast, publishing, and entertainment industries, Atos helps media companies understand their audiences in order to capitalize on their media assets -- with special emphasis on data analytics and cloud delivery and monetization.

Encompass is a global technology services company focused on supporting TV networks, broadcasters, sports leagues, and digital leaders with the delivery of their linear/nonlinear video content across television and digital platforms. Encompass designs, implements, and operates reliable video solutions that capture, process, and deliver clients' video content from any source, in any format, to any destination in the most efficient and reliable way possible. Its global connectivity, scalable technology infrastructure, and strategic partnerships create a single, synchronized content delivery environment.

sonoVTS provides complete application-specific packages for broadcast and professional video and audio companies, including designing and integrating outside broadcasting (OB) vans, broadcasting studios, and live events for fixed installations or mobile applications. The company offers system design and integration, equipment rental and operation, service and consulting, and distribution of professional broadcast products. sonoVTS also manufactures the successful broadcast display product lines hd2line and Q-Series.

"The more companies we have working together toward a single standards-based approach to IP transmission, the better," said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. "That's why we're so pleased to welcome Juniper Networks, Atos, Encompass, and sonoVTS. We are particularly pleased this month to welcome four companies representing entirely different segments of our industry: an IP networking company, an IT services company, a broadcast services provider, and a systems design and rental company. This illustrates the broad appeal and acceptance of AIMS' approach."

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

