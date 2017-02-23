Pliant® Technologies Displays Lightweight Professional Communication Headset, SmartBoom® LITE, at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, FEBRUARY 23, 2017 — Pliant Technologies, the professional intercom division of CoachComm®, known for the revolutionary Tempest system andbehind the innovative CrewCom® professional wireless intercom system, is displaying its compact SmartBoom LITEheadset at NAB 2017 (Booth C12721). Along with the complete line of SmartBoom PRO headsets, the SmartBoom LITE series features exceptional comfort, audio quality, advanced features and design enhancements, including the proven SmartBoom technology, which allows the adjustable microphone boom to act as an on/off switch for quick muting.

“The versatile SmartBoom series of headsets is designed to meet the needs and industry demands of broadcast professionals in the most challenging production environments,” says Gary Rosen, global sales manager for Pliant Technologies. “The SmartBoom LITE headset incorporates all these features into a smaller, lightweight design perfect for enhanced mobility and flexibility. The headset is designed with an ambidextrous swiveling mic boom that fits the diverse needs and preferences of those working in the field.”

The SmartBoom series of communications headsets are specifically designed for exceptional comfort and durability. In addition to the innovative SmartBoom on/off microphone muting feature, its closed back on-ear design and a single-ear lightweight form factor provides enhanced acoustic isolation. The mic boom is flexible and has a dynamic noise-cancelling cardioid microphone optimized for voice communications and outstanding audio quality.

Available in a non-reflective rubberized matte black finish, the SmartBoom LITE headset comes with a comfort fit adjustable headband, replaceable ear pad and a 5ft/1.5m fixed cable. The LITE headset will be available in 4-pin XLR female, 5-pin XLR male and unterminated versions, making the line adaptable to any professional intercom system.

Also on display at this year’s show is Pliant’s CrewCom professional wireless intercom system. It features excellent voice quality, the industry’s smallest fully featured professional full-duplex wireless radio packs, multiple simultaneous frequency bands, as well as a host of additional user features. The system is based on a new technology platform that offers the industry’s highest user density, unparalleled range and scalability. With CrewCom, production crews large or small can now easily and quickly deploy communications solutions to connect more people in more places than ever before.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.

About Pliant Technologies

PliantTechnologies, the new professional intercom division of Auburn, Alabama-based CoachComm®, has been created to address the unique needs of customers in the professional marketplace. CoachComm is best known for the revolutionary Tempest® wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries in industries such as broadcast, live sound, theater, theme park, event management and maritime, as well as in many other applications. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.

