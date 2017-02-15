Bittree Launches High-Performance 12G+ Single-Link Patching Systems for 4K and 8K Applications

Glendale, CA – February 15, 2017–Bittree, a leading manufacturer of high-quality audio and video patchbays and patch panels, is extending its hallmarks of design excellence and trusted reliability to next-generation video infrastructures with the introduction of its new 12G+ BNC Coaxial Bulkhead Patch Panel series and 12G+ Mini-WECO (Midsize) Coaxial Patchbay family.

Delivering high-bandwidth performance for SD-SDI, HD-SDI, UHD-SDI, HDR, 4K and 8K single-link video applications, the new 12G+ offerings will be showcased alongside other Bittree innovations in booth SU6221 at the upcoming 2017 NAB Show (April 24-27, Las Vegas).

While industry adoption of 4K workflows continues to accelerate, the most common mechanism for transporting 4K content in production and distribution environments has been quad-link connectivity, comprising four coaxial cables for each 4K feed. The exceptional performance and precision of Bittree’s 12G+ patching systems enables reliable handling of 4K over a single 12Gb/s link, dramatically simplifying cabling for studio, master control and mobile production deployments while quadrupling the number of 4K channels that can be routed through each unit.

Compliant with SMPTE 292M, 424M, ST2081-1 and ST2082-1 technical standards, Bittree’s 12G+ patch panels and patchbays offer 75-ohm impedance with low return loss and support data rates up to 48Gb/s.

“The higher bit rates and frequencies needed for transporting 4K and greater signals on a single link require customers to very carefully select their cables, connectors and connectivity equipment,” said Bryan Carpenter, senior sales consultant at Bittree. “Our 12G+ products are precision-engineered to exceed SMPTE specifications, with their performance – ringing out at 20GHz on our BNC patch panels and 24GHz on our mini-WECO patchbays – thus providing a tremendous amount of clean headroom not only for 4K, but also 8K, HDR and higher-bit rate applications moving forward. We are setting our clients up for the future.”

The 12G+ BNC patch panels feature strong, lightweight, folded-aluminum construction populated with gold-plated BNCs, and are available in a 1RU form factor with 1x16, 1x24 or high-density 1x32 jack configurations, or in 2x16 and 2x24 configurations in 2RU of rack space. Circuit numbers are silk-screened on the front and back of the units, with optional designation strips available as an alternative for the front.

The new 12G+ mini-WECO patchbays are offered in 1x32, 2x32 and 3x32 configurations in a flexible array of rackmount form factors. Stylized, machined aluminum front panels enable easy identification, with distinctive green color-coding on the panels, patch cords and looping plugs conveying their 12Gb/s rating at a glance.

Like all Bittree products, the new 12G+ products are designed, built, and tested in the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Glendale, California, and backed by expert customer service from dedicated sales engineers.

“The world’s leading broadcasters, post production facilities, entertainment venues and A/V integrators have counted on Bittree for 39 years to deliver superior product quality, performance, and precise adherence to exacting standards,” said Glenn Garrard, CEO of Bittree. “With the launch of our 12G+ series of patch panels and patchbays, we’re excited to offer such customers the same rich benefits as they move beyond HD into 4K Ultra HD and even higher resolutions.”

The new 12G+ products are available immediately through the Bittree website and the company’s extensive network of authorized resellers and systems integrators. For more information, please visit www.bittree.com.

About Bittree:

Established in 1978, Bittree is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art patchbays and patch panels that streamline signal routing and troubleshooting in media and entertainment operations of all sizes. The company offers an innovative line of audio, video, and data patchbays for use in broadcasting, postproduction, and pro A/V operations. Tailored for use in the post-production, pro A/V, systems integration, and radio and television broadcasting fields, Bittree’s patching solutions are rigorously tested to ensure long-term functionality and dependability, especially for mission-critical operations and live events. To ensure consistency, performance, and adherence to rigid quality standards, all of the company’s patching products are designed, assembled, and tested in its state-of-the-art facility in Glendale, California. Bittree is an active member of industry trade organizations NAB (National Association of Broadcasters), NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants), and SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers). For more information, please visitwww.bittree.com.