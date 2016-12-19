Studio Technologies Announces Model 5414 Mic/Line Input & Line Output Interface

SKOKIE, IL, DECEMBER 19, 2016—Studio Technologies, a manufacturer of high-quality audio, video and fiber-optic solutions, introduces the Model 5414 Mic/Line Input & Line Output Interface. The Model 5414 provides a simple yet high-performance means of interfacing analog signals with applications that utilize Dante™ audio-over-Ethernet media networking technology.

“We continue to add and refine our line of Dante-enabled products to meet the increasing demand for specialized audio-over-Ethernet solutions,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “Use of Audinate’s Dante protocol is growing rapidly in the broadcast, corporate, installation and live sound markets. Studio Technologies continues to support these areas with new products based on customer feedback, with the Model 5414 being one of the latest examples.”

The Model 5414 allows four microphone or line-level sources to be connected to the unit for conversion to digital and then output via Dante. Gain, high-pass filtering and P48 phantom power can be selected as required to optimize audio performance. Four signals arriving by way of Dante can be converted to analog and then output as balanced line-level signals. A monitor section allows the input and output signals to be selectively observed using meters and a headphone output.

The Model 5414 is designed for use in demanding on-air broadcast and live-event applications that require both excellent audio performance and reliable operation. The rack-mounted unit is appropriate for installation in fixed locations, while its lightweight enclosure also makes it suitable for mobile and field uses.

The unit has applications in a variety of facilities and networks. It can serve as an “edge” device for a Dante network implementation, providing high-performance input, output and monitor resources for applications that need a limited number of channels. It can also serve as a general-purpose “tool” to help expand Dante capabilities to facilities and applications that were initially implemented to support signals in the analog domain.

The Model 5414 features an optimized set of controls and indicators that make it simple and intuitive to use. With the unit’s metering and monitoring resources, it’s easy for operators to obtain excellent performance. By providing standard connectors for all inputs and outputs, along with direct AC mains powering, setup can be completed in just a few minutes.

Since 2013, Studio Technologies has embraced the audio-over-Ethernet movement, developing a range of Dante-enabled products that offer unique solutions for broadcast, production, commercial and government applications. Dante-compatible products include the Model 214, 215 and 216 Announcer’s Consoles, Model 45DR and Model 45DC Intercom Interfaces, the Model 5202 Dante to Phones and Line Output Interface, the Model 5204 Dual Line Input to Dante Interface and the Model 5205 Mic/Line to Dante Interface. The new Model 374, along with the Model 370 and 380, further enhance Studio Technologies’ line of Dante-enabled products, adding support for intercom and specialized on-air applications.

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. Founded in 1978, the company is committed to designing and manufacturing dependable, cost-effective, and creative solutions for broadcast studio, stadium and corporate environments. Known for “designing for the way professionals work,” the company is recognized as an industry leader. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, intercom and IFB interfaces, announcer consoles, and loudspeaker monitor control systems. A growing line of Dante-enabled audio-over-Ethernet products is receiving wide recognition. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies website at www.studio-tech.com or call 847.676.9177.