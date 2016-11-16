Audinate Introduces Dante Analog Output Module

PORTLAND, OR — November 16, 2016: Audinate®, creator of the industry-leading audio networking technology Dante™, has announced the immediate availability of the Dante Analog Output Module, a complete, small form factor PCB that allows for rapid development of Dante-to-analog endpoints. Manufacturers can use this module in a variety of small footprint enclosures with appropriate analog connectors to rapidly bring finished products to market.

The Dante Analog Output Module supports one RJ45 Dante input, and one or two balanced analog outputs. The module can receive audio channels from a Dante network and provide studio-quality, low-latency audio via balanced output connectors to analog audio equipment. Any audio available on the Dante network can be routed via the outputs to an amplifier, powered speaker, mixing console, digital signal processor (DSP), or other analog audio device. Adapters (for example XLR-to-RCA and XLR-to-phono) can be used to connect to audio equipment without the required built-in connectors.

“At Audinate we are committed to enabling digital networking throughout the entire audio signal chain,” states Joshua Rush, Vice President of Marketing and Product. “The Dante Analog Output Module provides the perfect foundation for manufacturers to easily build adapters to add analog endpoints to the Dante network.”

The Dante Analog Output Module features a high-quality digital-to-analog converter, and supports a range of sample rates and bit depths. It can provide a hardware master clock for a Dante network. Other features include:

Compact form factor

Complete board for rapid product development

1 or 2 output channels

Supported sample rates of 44.1 kHz, 48 kHz (default), and 96 kHz

Power-over-Ethernet (POE)

For more information on the Dante Analog Output Module, visit www.audinate.com/daom

About Audinate

Audinate was founded with a vision to revolutionize professional and commercial audio for the 21st century. Audinate’s award-winning Dante audio-over-IP networking solution is the worldwide leader and is used extensively in the professional live sound, commercial installation, broadcast, public address, and recording industries. Dante replaces traditional analog audio cables by transmitting perfectly synchronized audio signals across large distances, to multiple locations at once, using nothing more than an Ethernet cable. Audinate is headquartered in Australia and has regional offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Dante technology powers products available from hundreds of leading audio partners around the world.

Dante is a trademark of Audinate Pty Ltd, Audinate is a registered trademark of Audinate Pty Ltd.