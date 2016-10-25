MOG delivers a fast & ultra-compact Video Editing Shared Storage solution

MOG, the leading provider of MXF development tools and centralized ingest solutions today announced the availability of a fast and ultra-compact Video Editing Shared Storage solution that helps broadcasters and post-production houses to face today's highly demanding media workflows.

Production workflows are becoming increasingly complex. The move to file-based operations, higher shooting ratios in production, 4K resolutions or higher, plus the impact of migration towards cloud-based technologies are changing production scenarios and forcing the adoption of advanced, yet affordable storage systems.

Aware of this, MOG has now released a fast and ultra-compact Video Editing Shared Storage solution that is housed in a chassis that's only 24 cm deep. MOG has reduced the access time to stored content and enables a fully collaborative environment among editorial teams and creative professionals.

MOG’s dedicated hardware container uses Enterprise Class Solid State Disks (SSD) that provide rapid access to content and enables shared workgroups to multi-task, edit, render and transcode simultaneously. Users benefit from connecting to a simple 1Gb to 2x 10Gb Ethernet network that includes redundant drives for OS and an Enterprise RAID array to protect against data loss.

The shared storage accommodates up to 60 TB SSD of capacity which can be fully integrated with MOG’s central ingest solutions. This flexible solution accommodates a variety of workflows that meet user requirements. Whether it's for SD/HD-SDI Baseband capture or File Based workflows, MOG’s Video Editing Shared Storage allows users to perform operations including media playback directly from the storage, capture handling, transcoding on the fly, metadata handling, conforming Hi-Res clips and much more.

“Our storage solution aims to simplify production workflows with compact and affordable options that can easily fit into a production environment”, says Luís Miguel Sampaio, MOG’s CEO. “Using our expertise, we are now in the storage market with a professional solution that can be either integrated with our ingest system or used independently in any production environment.”

MOG’s Video Editing Shared Storage is the perfect solution for use in a wide variety of broadcast applications including live production, post-production and near-line editing.

MOG will be at NABSHOW New York, booth #1117, taking place from 9 - 10 November.