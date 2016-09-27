Mobile Video Devices and PTZOptics Forge Distribution Partnership for Broadcast, Live Streaming and Conferencing Cameras

Philadelphia, PA -- Mobile Video Devices (MVD) is proud to announce a new distribution partnership with professional pan, tilt, zoom camera manufacturer PTZOptics.

Located in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, PTZOptics is best known for high-quality broadcast PTZ cameras used in the fast-growing live streaming market. MVD will kick off the distribution launch with a live product presentation event hosted on YouTube, September 30th at 2PM EST. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session open to the public.

Mobile Video Devices is an experienced, value-added distributor focused on the video production and live streaming markets. MVD is the exclusive distributor for premier video capture device manufacturer Magewell, and the partnership with PTZOptics will create new synergies while expanding MVD's offerings in the space. Magewell's high-quality capture cards interface seamlessly with the PTZOptics cameras' HD-SDI and HDMI video outputs, commonly used for live production.

Paul Richards, Director of Business Development and Chief Streaming Officer for PTZOptics, said: "We have recommended Magewell capture cards for years now for a couple of interesting applications. Surprising to our team, our HD-SDI camera models are our fastest-selling models. Many of our customers are extending their HD-SDI connections and using HD-SDI capture devices from Magewell to reliably bring those signals into their computers or adapt those video signals to USB for web-based video conferencing and software-based video production."

The professional AV market is also experiencing significant growth in the live streaming market which PTZOptics serves. Major global companies such as Google and Facebook are pushing live streaming to the forefront of their platforms, stimulating unprecedented growth. Margaret Wilman, Channel Development for PTZOptics said: "It's amazing what has happened in the past 12 months with live streaming. Businesses small and large are finding out that their customers want to consume live and on-demand video. Our products help them look professional and take video production in-house."

"We're excited to add PTZOptics cameras to our distribution roster," said Darryl Spangler, President of Mobile Video Devices. "Their products complement our existing lines such as Magewell, and this partnership will enable us to offer our resellers even richer solutions for live streaming production. PTZOptics and Magewell already have a loyal following of mutual customers and technology partners, and we look forward to working closely with PTZOptics to expand their market reach."

To learn more about PTZOptics and the new partnership, please register for the live event (September 30th at 11am PST/2pm EST) at http://ptzoptics.com/landing/magewell.html.

For more information about Mobile Video Devices, please visit www.mobilevideodevices.com. For more information about PTZOptics, please visit www.ptzoptics.com.