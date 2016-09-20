NAB Show New York and Audio Engineering Society to Co-Locate Conventions in 2017

— Simultaneous events will bring over 25,000 audio and video professionals to New York —



New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society (AES) East Coast convention in 2017 will be co-located with NAB Show New York at the Javits Convention Center in New York City, event organizers announced today. The AES annual fall USA Convention will be held October 18-21, 2017 and NAB Show New York will be held October 18-19, 2017. The adjacent location of these events creates the most comprehensive and largest media and entertainment event held on the East Coast with over 600 exhibitors.



“Audio is the expertise of the AES, and NAB Show New York highlights expertise in video and content distribution. For today’s media professionals, it makes perfect sense for these two events to take place side-by-side, complementing each other’s missions, benefiting each other’s memberships and increasing the opportunities for all attendees,” said Bob Moses, Executive Director, Audio Engineering Society.

NAB Show New York showcases the best in next-generation technology for media, entertainment and telecom professionals, with conferences and workshops focused on television, film, satellite, online video, live events, corporate A/V, production and post. In 2015, the event hosted more than 7,200 attendees and 300 exhibitors. Traditionally held in early November, NAB Show New York is moving to October in 2017.

The Audio Engineering Society is a member organization of audio professionals and students with more than 12,000 members from across the globe. The society’s annual conventions are the largest gatherings of audio professionals in the world and include workshops, tutorials and technical papers. The 2015 AES Convention in New York had nearly 18,500 registrants and 300 audio-centric exhibitors.

“The co-location of NAB Show New York with the AES New York convention will create a powerful, exciting and more comprehensive fall opportunity for media professionals,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. “Given the co-dependence of audio and video, we see this as absolutely the right thing to better serve the industry overall. We expect it to drive an enhanced experience for all involved.”

