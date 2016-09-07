RED Digital Cinema to Show Entire Line of DSMC2 Cameras - Including WEAPON 8K VV and Limited Edition WEAPON 8K S35 with HELIUM Sensor - at IBC 2016

Irvine, CA - September 7, 2016. RED Digital Cinema is heading to IBC (booth #12.C71) in Amsterdam from September 9-13. Those visiting RED's booth can interact with RED's entire line of DSMC2TM cameras - RED RAVEN™ 4.5K, SCARLET-W 5K, WEAPON® 6K and WEAPON 8K VV, as well as the limited edition white WEAPON 8K S35 featuring RED's newest sensor, HELIUM™. This creates a unique opportunity for visitors to experience two industry-leading 8K sensors, RED DRAGON® VV and HELIUM S35, side-by-side.



All of RED's DSMC2 cameras offer superior image quality, incredible dynamic range, and are capable of shooting simultaneously in REDCODE® RAW and Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD/HR. WEAPON cameras upgraded to a RED DRAGON 8K VV sensor boast up to 75 fps at 8K resolution, 35 megapixel stills from motion, 300 fps at 2K resolution, and incredibly fast data speeds (up to 300 MB/s).



RED will also highlight the flexibility of its cameras' modular design by showcasing a variety of third party accessories and peripherals designed specifically for RED cameras. Companies represented in RED's booth will include:



* FOOLCOLOR



* OFFHOLLYWOOD



* RT Motion



* Bright Tangerine



* Gates Underwater