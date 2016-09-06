RCS Takes Equity Stake in Singular to Develop Next-Gen Production Platform for OTT

Burbank, CA (September 6, 2016) –Ahead of IBC 2016,Reality Check Systems announced that it’s taken an equity stake in Singular, a company reimagining real-time graphics production for OTT. As part of the deal, RCS will collaborate with Singular on the development of Singular Live, a cloud-based platform for creating and delivering personalized, interactive graphics across a range of connected devices.

Singular Live allows for the rapid creation, management and deployment of graphics in a dynamic, interactive format for OTT delivery. With Singular Live, content creators can provide a custom experience for each viewer ranging from language localization to targeted advertising and interactivity. Based on common web standards, the platform provides an open, scalable architecture that works on most web-enabled devices – from smartphones and tablets to desktop computers and smart TVs.

While Singular is targeting Q1 2017 for its official release, RCS has already begun beta testing with select clients.

“As OTT adoption continues to soar, Singular Live is setting the stage for the future of graphics creation in OTT delivery, and we’re excited to get in on the ground floor. Singular’s platform is game changing for broadcasters, sports media and other content creators, allowing them to seamlessly localize graphics to any device,” shared RCS President Andrew Heimbold. “Our collaboration with Singular will allow us to meet the evolving production needs of our clients.”

“From personal interests to spending power and geographical location, every OTT subscriber is unique, which makes targeting content all the more challenging through traditional broadcast and streaming. Singular Live addresses this need with a comprehensive web-based platform for quickly and easily building personalized interactive content,” shared, David Zerah, CEO of Singular. “RCS’ background in data-driven graphics technology and cloud database design makes them an ideal development partner, and we’re thrilled to have them on board.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. For more details or to see a Singular Live demo at IBC, visit stand 14.N30 at IBC 2016 or singular.live.

About Singular

Singular is revolutionizing real-time graphics production with an innovative new platform for mobile, web and OTT. The data-driven graphics platform will enable broadcasters publishers and content producers to easily build personalized, interactive content to better engage and monetize their audience. singular.live

About Reality Check Systems

Reality Check Systems (RCS) ignites on-air viewing experiences for some of the world’s most-watched live events. With offices in Los Angeles and London, RCS partners with the world's leading sports leagues, federations, networks and social media giants to fuel audience engagement through a customized fusion of dynamic graphics, real-time data and social media. To give shape to each client's unique vision, RCS develops sophisticated graphics and production systems that can be seamlessly deployed across media platforms. realitychecksystems.com