Black Box Offers Custom Pre-Terminated Fiber with Instant Online Ordering

Black Box is introducing a line of made-to-order pre-terminated fiber cable which can be configured and ordered online in seconds at BlackBox.com/PreTermFiber. With just a few clicks, the configurator walks users through cable types, cores, connectors, and other options, including breakouts and pulling eyes. The configurator builds a custom SKU and provides end-users with a price for instant ordering.

Pre-terminated fiber cable saves IT professionals, resellers, integrators, and infrastructure contractors time and money on enterprise fiber deployments.

Because the cables are factory assembled at the company’s headquarters, lead times are greatly reduced. The company can build and ship the cables in as little as 24 hours. Black Box fully tests and labels cables before shipment so they arrive plug-and-play ready. Installation time can be reduced by as much as 70% by eliminating long field termination times and errors. The cables are also guaranteed for life.

Pre-terminated cables are quite economical too. Black Box estimates that users will save money with pre-terminated fiber cable compared to buying the bulk cable and terminating it themselves. Users will eliminate costly fiber waste, consumables, expensive termination equipment, and the labor needed to terminate the cable.

“The new pre-terminated fiber offering is in response to customer demand for faster, easier data center deployments,” says Ryan Hopkins, Cable Product Manager at Black Box. “Pre-terminated fiber gives users a no-hassle, error-free way to install and change enterprise fiber without worrying about the cost, time, or reliability of field terminations.”

Pre-terminated fiber cable options include.

• Five cores: OM1, OM2, OM3, OM4, and OS2

• Seven cable types: indoor (tight-buffered and armored); indoor/outdoor (tight-buffered, armored);

outdoor (loose-tube, armored); zipcord

• Three jackets: OFNR, OFNP, PE

• Six connectors: LC, ST, SC in both APC and UPC polishes

• Multiple strand counts from 1 to 24. Other counts are available on request.

