Pixel Power delivers character for IBCTV

IBC 2016, Stand 7.A31: Pixel Power, the innovative supplier of broadcast graphics, playout and automation solutions, is providing both the graphics power and the creative design for this year’s IBCTV, the innovative online service at the most important international broadcast event of the year.

IBCTV is a 24 hour live streamed service, produced on site during the show by a professional team of journalists and technicians. Included in the service are a number of live broadcasts from the studio, as well as many reports on the hot topics in the exhibition and conference. The live service is designed to be accessed on any platform at any location, and as well as the streaming each story is packaged separately for video on demand at a later date.

As well as providing Clarity Graphics systems to create and playout the templates used for IBCTV, the Pixel Power Creative Services Team has worked in collaboration with IBCTV to create on–air designs for IBCTV. Clarity Graphics will be operated live during the show and can be seen in action in Hall 13, Stand 13.A05. With a team of highly experienced and talented graphics artists Pixel Power Creative Services has been at the heart of rebranding some of the world’s leading broadcasters during the last decade. Providing services that cover simple implementation of a new channel right through to the full brand identity or rebranding of existing TV stations Pixel Power offers a complete bespoke service to get broadcasters on air, on time and on message.

“This is a great showcase for the power and efficiency of the overall Pixel Power solution from product delivery to on-air brand,” said James Gilbert, CEO of Pixel Power. “One short design phase will deliver templates suitable for everything from smartphones to giant projections. The operation on site will be a simple matter of dropping text, pictures and video into the templates.”

“From a workflow point of view this is extremely efficient,” he added. “A simple editorial operation ensures delivery of informative graphics and positive branding across multiple platforms as well as to multiple devices. This is typical of the demands faced by content owners today, so it is great to be able to show how simply it can be achieved, with the right equipment, at IBC.”

Sue Robinson, Producer of IBCTV, “We are delighted to welcome Pixel Power as creative and technology partner of IBCTV. We are confident that Clarity Graphics will provide a new level of quality and flexibility to IBCTV throughout the show.”

As well as providing the graphics and branding platforms for IBCTV, Pixel Power is demonstrating its graphics, playout and automation solutions on stand number 7.A31 at IBC2016 (Amsterdam, 9 – 13 September).