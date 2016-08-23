Timecode Systems Makes Multicamera Sync and Control Easy With the :pulse

WORCESTER, U.K. -- Aug. 23, 2016 -- Timecode Systems Limited, a pioneer in wireless technologies for sharing timecode and metadata, today announced that its flagship product, the :pulse, is now available to buy through the company's international network of resellers. Powered by the company's robust BLINK RF protocol, the :pulse is Timecode Systems' most sophisticated workflow solution yet, offering wireless sync and remote device control capability in one compact product.

Used in its simplest form, the :pulse is a highly accurate timecode, genlock, and word clock generator with an integrated RF transceiver to ensure rock-solid synchronisation with zero drift between timecode sources. As well as being a hub for timecode and metadata exchange, it's also a powerful centre for wirelessly controlling devices on multicamera shoots. With a :pulse set as the timecode master unit, users can activate the device's integral Wi-Fi or add a wired connection to the Ethernet port to open the free, multiplatform BLINK Hub app on their smartphones, tablets, or laptops. Enabled by the BLINK RF protocol, the BLINK Hub app allows users to not only centrally monitor and control all Timecode Systems timecode sources on set, but also any compatible camera and audio equipment to which they are connected.

"Our long-range BLINK RF was initially developed for the purpose of one-way communication of timecode and genlock, but we knew that we could make fuller use of the bandwidth," said Paul Scurrell, CEO of Timecode Systems. "By integrating enhanced two-way multiplexed status, control, and metadata exchange capabilities into the :pulse, we opened up the possibility of using the BLINK Hub app for remote transport control of third-party cameras and sound equipment."

Timecode Systems has already developed a bespoke remote device control solution for Sound Devices 6-Series mixer/recorders and is working on adding to the :pulse the capability to control GoPro(R), ARRI, and RED cameras remotely via the BLINK Hub app.

"With the production of the SyncBac PRO, our embedded timecode sync accessory for GoPro cameras, now in full flow, we're very close to launching remote control of HERO4 Silver and Black cameras," Scurrell said. "Using either the :pulse's Wi-Fi or a wired Ethernet connection into the :pulse, SyncBac PRO users will be able to connect their GoPro HERO4 Black and Silver cameras to the BLINK Hub app. This, among other things, unlocks the capability to put a GoPro to sleep remotely and then start recording again from the app when the action starts again. It's a great way to save the camera's battery life when it's gear-mounted or rigged somewhere inaccessible."

In a multicamera or virtual reality environment, having this level of central control of all of the timecode, camera, and audio devices on set considerably streamlines the production workflow. The Timecode Systems team will be showing how the :pulse, in combination with the BLINK Hub app, can deliver new synergies to busy crews at IBC2016.

