Calibre brings HQUltra to LED China 2016

British image processing specialists, Calibre, will exhibit for the first time at the LED China event this year.

As audiovisual, IT, corporate entertainment and events companies work to engage, influence and inform audiences, Calibre HQUltra line of 4K compatible low latency ultra-fast scaler-switchers are deployed for use in storytelling, visual information, broadcast and live streaming.

At LED China, Calibre will demonstrate and present the LED video scaling, fast switching and streaming capabilities of its LEDView product range and is expected to impress visitors as well as local LED manufacturers. As the industry’s fastest scaler-switchers, HQUltra promises typical input channel switching of 0.25 seconds.

“The LED display industry in China is becoming increasingly important to Calibre. Our technologies and products to be shown at LED China will give us access to Chinese manufacturers and international as well as domestic Chinese integration partners attending the event” says Tim Brooksbank, CEO at Calibre.

Calibre’s LEDView HQUltra 4K LED Scaler-Switchers:

LEDView700 series – with HQUltraFast input switching and HQUltra 4K capable pixel-accurate image resizing with outstanding downscaling and upscaling capability. As with previous generations of Calibre LED scalers, LEDView700 series includes Calibre's fast and perfectly accurate screen set-up interface with edge-based image sizing and positioning.

LEDView730 and LEDView770 - models are available with between 8 & 11 inputs including HDMI, DisplayPort and optional HDBaseT with 4K50/60 4:2:0 support as well as support for legacy inputs, PIP functionality and include 3G-SDI inputs and output and with genlock capability for staging and broadcast live-in-camera use. Ideal for rental, staging, broadcast and fixed installation in demanding environments.

LEDView720 and LEDView725 - cost effective 4K LED scaler-switchers for fixed installation applications such as public information, retail, house of worship, conference venues and mobile LED trucks. LEDView725 includes an integral HDBaseT input and output. LEDView720 & 725 include the same 4K connectivity and outstanding image scaling as the more powerful LEDView730 & 770 models but without the expense of 3G-SDI and genlock.

HQUltra700 series - For LED videowalls HQUltra700 Series have a special LED mode with per-edge pixel-accurate image sizing for fast pixel-perfect image alignment on LED videowalls and support multiple-scaler use for creating very large video walls using multiple LED screens. These models also support projection applications with multi-region high-bit-depth soft edge blend with black level correction for seamless soft-edge blending.

Can you get the high-score?

Adding to the company’s tradeshow presence and set to be an LED China highlight, visitors to the Calibre stand will be able to play a true to life 1980’s themed pacman-style arcade game on a giant LED screen, powered by Calibre’s LEDView scaler technology.

Calibre’s first ever LED China exhibition presence will be within easy access to concurrent events, Digital Signage and Sign China.