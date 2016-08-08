Severtson Screens Features SAT-4K & TAT-4K Acoustically-Transparent Projection Screens at 2016 CEDIA Expo

Mesa, Ariz., August 8, 2016– Severtson Screens (www.severtsonscreens.com), a global leader in innovative and quality projection screens for the Pro AV, commercial, home theater, and cinema arkets, is pleased to announce that it will showcase its popular SAT-4K Acoustically-Transparent and TAT-4K Titanium Acoustically-Transparent projection screen lines during CEDIA Expo 2016, held in Dallas from Sept. 15-17 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, booth # 6404. The SAT-4K and TAT-4K are now shipping, both now available with an LED backlit add-on option.

“The SAT-4K and the TAT-4K offer the professional installer and integrator two great options when deciding on a state-of-the-art acoustically-transparent projection screen,” explained Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp. “Made in the USA, the SAT-4K replicates the cinema experience in the commercial and home settings like no other projection screen on the market today. Also Made in the USA, the TAT-4K offers the same innovative technology as the SAT-4K, but is designed specifically for installations with incoming ambient light, meeting and exceeding all industry standards for optimum acoustic performance.”

The SAT-4K offers a seamless projection screen with virtually no size limitations, and, like the TAT-4K, is also available as an option for Severtson’s new 4K thin/zero bezel fixed frame projection screen solutions. Acoustically-transparent, the entire sound stage can be placed directly behind the screen at the same horizontal axis, allowing the vocals and the special effects to be completely in sync with the brilliant images on display. This will allow for a completely immersive audio and video experience. Available in Impression, Deluxe, Deluxe Curved, and Thin Bezel configurations, the SAT-4K screen meets or exceeds all industry standards for optimum video and acoustic performance, providing reference quality reproduction of the digital image combined with true fidelity of the original soundtrack.

Additional specifications include:

·Surface: SAT-4K acoustically woven screen material

·Gain: 1.18

·Max height: 15 ft. 10 inches

·Viewing Angle: 160 degrees

·Flame and mildew resistant

“Since its recent launch, Severtson’s TAT-4K Titanium Acoustically-Transparent screens have offered the ultimate viewing experience with the best audio frequency response in the industry,” added Severtson. “The TAT-4K’s uniform pattern weave is unique. With these screens, there is virtually no audio or video scatter. At the same time, the screens preserve superior and deeper contrast in areas with limited light control. Additionally, the titanium-grey shade on the TAT-4K preserves picture contrast even in rooms that are not completely dark, so you get a crisp image that will amaze viewers.”

The TAT-4K is compatible with 2D, Active 3D, 4K, and Laser projection applications. Also available in Impression Series Fixed, Deluxe Series Fixed, Deluxe Curved Series Fixed, Pro, Cinema Frame and Thin Bezel configurations, the TAT-4K comes in heights ranging from 37 inches in an Impression Series home theater screen, to a whopping 15 feet, 10 inches in a Pro-Frame or cinema screen.”

Additional TAT-4K specifications include:

·Surface: TAT-4K acoustically woven screen material

·Gain: .93

·Max height: 15 ft. 10 inches

·Viewing Angle: 160 degrees

·Flame and mildew resistant

Custom and standard sizes are available. Severtson asks that customers contact them directly for individual pricing for their specific needs.

“Severtson Screens is proud to serve the home theater and commercial markets with the same service and quality that has taken the cinema market by storm and cemented us as the industry leader,” added Severtson.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2016, Severtson Corporation continues to be a global leader in innovation and quality. The Severtson family’s extensive experience in manufacturing small home theater screens and large cinema screens has given Severtson Corporation the expertise to meet the needs of the professional and consumer AV markets for both indoor applications as well as large outdoor venues. With its three Arizona-based production facilities and its state-of-the-art robotic application system, Severtson has massive production capabilities and an unusually wide array of screens. The screens range in size from massive movie theaters, comfortable home theaters, and everything in between.

For more information, please visit www.severtsonscreens.com, call 480-610-5155, or email sales@severtsonscreens.com.

About Severtson Screens

Mesa, Ariz.-based Severtson Screens, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2011, is an award-winning global leader in innovative and quality projection screens in the home theater, pro AV, and cinema markets. Its low rejection rate coupled with the high quality of all its products has made Severtson Corporation the industry standard for quality and customer service worldwide.

From its unlikely origins in the family kitchen to today's three modern production facilities, Severtson Corporation has remained committed to the principles of innovation and uncompromising quality that have made them who they are today.

