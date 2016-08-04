Pixel Power boosts US operations

Pixel Power, the global automation, branding and graphics innovator, has reinforced its commitment to the US market with a new office location. The American broadcast operation, which includes sales, pre-sales and support, is now located in the heart of Grass Valley, California.

“Winning the trust of major broadcasters worldwide is what Pixel Power does year after year and 2016 is no different.” said Mike O’Connell, executive VP at Pixel Power Inc. “As the broadcast industry transitions rapidly from SDI to IP, it is imperative we strengthen the supplier/user relationship. This new headquarters for American operations brings us closer to our markets – broadcasters and producers who need rich realtime graphics for sport, automated content production and virtualized IP playout.”

The days of building a hero product and expecting a broadcaster to make the best of it are long gone,” he explained. “Now it is about taking sophisticated software, with standard hardware or a cloud implementation, and working in partnership to get the perfect solution. That means having the people on hand to collaborate on everything from playout and automation virtualization configuration through graphics templates.”

New location

The new Pixel Power Inc. headquarters is at 13457 Colfax Highway, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Mike O’Connell and his team can be contacted on (818) 276-4515.

Mike will be part of the Pixel Power team at IBC2016 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The demonstrations will include a complete premium channel playout chain in the Amazon cloud using the Pixel Power StreamMaster virtualized playout platform. StreamMaster includes full broadcast capabilities for dynamic playout including reactive scheduling, with realtime DVE and 3D graphics, all in the cloud.

Pixel Power is also leading the way in providing high-performance, highly automated systems for playout and content creation. Its template driven graphics systems allow content to be created virtually instantly with no need for operator interaction.

As well as building branding materials, data driven graphics systems pioneered by Pixel Power are creating new revenue opportunities through advertising. “In a live sports broadcast, an advertiser can react to an event on field in the very next commercial break,” said O’Connell. “You can add highly relevant graphics to a commercial which are only available moments before air. That’s a real win-win: the audience stays in the game, and the broadcaster can strengthen the spot rate.”

Pixel Power is on booth 7.A31 at IBC2016, Amsterdam RAI, Netherlands, 9–13 September.