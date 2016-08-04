DNF to Control Dual Ingest Systems in Rio and New England

Northridge, Calif: DNF Controls – the award-winning and acknowledged leader in Human-to-Machine and Machine-to-Machine interfaces, is supplying ingest management solutions to the official U.S. broadcaster of the world’s most viewed sports competition. The company’s device controllers are integral to the success of the network’s high volume recording facilities: one in Rio de Janeiro, the other back in the States, each configured for 64 simultaneous ingest channels.

“An event of this magnitude must absolutely have the most reliable support and equipment possible,” said Dan Fogel, DNF’s chief technical officer. “With an audience of many millions, there’s no margin for error. We’re honored that our long-time customer entrusted us to provide a multi-location control solution designed to withstand the rigorous demands of high-profile, live television.”

The systems, built around DNF’s extremely versatile Flex Control Network, include multiple DC21 device controllers and CP20 Panels to manage the 64-channel configuration. Incoming feeds will be shared between two work pods per location, with each displaying the status of its record channels. In addition, the entire system features a large DNF-driven LCD panel with at-a-glance status of all 64 channels.

