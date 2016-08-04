Suitcase TV Opens Singapore Hub

The hub is the new focal point for Suitcase TV’s activities in the region and will be led by James Ng.

Suitcase TV commercial director Fraser Jardine said, “Even in the internet age, there is nothing better than feet on the ground and local knowledge. We have been aware for some time that a physical presence was necessary, and thanks to a long and productive professional relationship with James, I am delighted to have the right person for the job.”

Ng joins Suitcase TV as head of sales APAC with 27 years of experience in broadcast, post-production and high-end multimedia productions. He started his career producing multi-projector presentations and quickly moved into editorial positions where he worked on a wide gamut of systems from Avid’s Media Composer to Apple’s Final Cut Pro.

As one of the first certified Final Cut Pro trainers in Asia, Ng was a major contributor to its widespread adoption in the Asia-Pacific region. Ng has worked on feature films as sound designer and post production supervisor. Having managed Technical Media Services, a system integration company, for the last 17 years, Ng brings with him a wealth of experience in system design, high speed storage architecture, and converged workflow environment.

According to Ng, “Suitcase has an award-winning range of products in the form of MediaStor Archive and iphrame Vision both of which provide broadcasters with the ability to generate and store enormous amounts of quality content, but at a vastly reduced cost. I very much look forward to bringing those benefits to this vast, and vibrant, market.”

Ng’s appointment is effective immediately. The new Singapore hub is located at 207 River Valley Road, #04-66, UE Square, Singapore, Tel: +65 6476 0315.

In September, Ng will join the rest of the Suitcase TV team, who can be found at IBC 2016 on Stand 2.C10. For more information, visit www.suitcasetv.com, or to arrange a meeting at IBC, email IBC2016@suitcasetv.com.