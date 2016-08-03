Cinegy offers “Great Summer Playout Trade-In”

Cinegy CEO Jan Weigner said, “Aging hardware-based playout solutions are nearing end-of-life, which has the dual threat of increasing maintenance costs and diminishing confidence in the ability to address near-term and future playout requirements.

“We’re offering the opportunity to break from the past once and for all and embrace a broadcast future that will remain contemporary for as long as content needs to be created, processed, and delivered – which should be quite some time.”

Cinegy is offering the ability to trade in eligible legacy playout solutions for Cinegy Air PRO bundle that includes playout, CG, automation and many other functions for SD, HD, 4K & IP with ease at a fraction of the cost of more traditional approaches.

According to Weigner, “This is not to say you have to throw old boxes away. They can in many cases be used for storage, or work alongside the Cinegy Air PRO bundle as it beds in. However, for as little as $1699 (€1495) it’s a pretty inexpensive bet on the future.”

The trade-in scheme is valid until 30 September 2016 for qualifying systems. Certain terms and conditions apply. Those interested can find out more by contacting sales@cinegy.com.

All Cinegy products can be found at IBC on Stand 7.A30 in September. For more information, visit www.cinegy.com