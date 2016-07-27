Introducing Red Giant PluralEyes 4.1, a Free Update to the World’s Best Audio/Video Syncing Tool

Portland, OR – July 27, 2016 –Red Giant today announced an update to its popular audio/video syncing plugin PluralEyes, the fastest, most accurate audio/video sync tool on the market and a key component of the popular Red Giant Shooter Suite. Version 4.1 of PluralEyes includes a number of new features designed for filmmakers and content producers where they need it the most. This update is free to current PluralEyes users.

To celebrate this release, Red Giant is offering 25% off PluralEyes 4.1 in the redgiant.com store for 24 hours only. The sale includes full licenses, upgrades and academic store purchases (which are already 50% off), and will run today from 10:00 AM PDT until tomorrow, July 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM PDT. Use code PLURALEYES25 to save!

New features in PluralEyes 4.1 include:

EDIUS Pro support . Start a project in PluralEyes 4.1 and export the synced project as an FCP 7 XML file into EDIUS Pro 7.5 and 8.

. Start a project in PluralEyes 4.1 and export the synced project as an FCP 7 XML file into EDIUS Pro 7.5 and 8. A new music video workflow . Music videos are often shot with the track playing in the background, over multiple takes and in multiple locations. Now, this tricky sync is no longer a challenge; PluralEyes 4.1 automatically consolidates all takes onto their own track, muting all background audio but the master track.

. Music videos are often shot with the track playing in the background, over multiple takes and in multiple locations. Now, this tricky sync is no longer a challenge; PluralEyes 4.1 automatically consolidates all takes onto their own track, muting all background audio but the master track. Support for GoPro spanning media . To support longer recording times, some cameras record on multiple files or even multiple camera cards. PluralEyes detects and consolidates spanned clips into one. New to version 4.1 is spanning support for GoPro cameras.

. To support longer recording times, some cameras record on multiple files or even multiple camera cards. PluralEyes detects and consolidates spanned clips into one. New to version 4.1 is spanning support for GoPro cameras. Delete multiple clips together . Cleaning up a synced project now takes almost no time at all, with the ability to select multiple clips and delete them all at once before exporting the project to an NLE.

. Cleaning up a synced project now takes almost no time at all, with the ability to select multiple clips and delete them all at once before exporting the project to an NLE. The ability to turn off drift-correction. Users now have the option to turn off drift-correction when the audio drift in a project would be considered minimal, ideal for larger projects when this feature could cause a longer sync time.

PluralEyes also includes the following bug fixes:

Addressed connectivity issues with the PluralEyes panel for Adobe Premiere Pro

with the PluralEyes panel for Adobe Premiere Pro Resolved hangs when using PluralEyes panel for Adobe Premiere Pro during the “Sending media to PluralEyes” step

Update to PluralEyes 4.1

Current PluralEyes users can update the tool free through the Red Giant website or through Red Giant Link. For EDIUS Pro support, users must download through the Red Giant website installer. For additional help with updating to v4.1, please contact the Red Giant support team with any questions.

How to Purchase

New Red Giant PluralEyes customers can download a free trial or purchase fromhttp://www.redgiant.com/products/pluraleyes/downloads/.

PluralEyes 4.1 Pricing and Availability

PluralEyes 4.1 is available today as a standalone tool for $299 and as a part of the Red Giant Shooter Suite for $399. New users interested in PluralEyes are invited to download a free trial before purchase. For more pricing information, please visit www.redgiant.com/products/pluraleyes.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet and Trapcode) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.

