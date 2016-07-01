Univision Deportes Integrates RCS LaunchPad into Miami Studio

Expands storytelling capabilities for Copa America Centenario broadcasts with intuitive touchscreen graphics solution for advanced soccer analysis

Burbank, CA (July 1, 2016) --Univision Deportes -- the multimedia sports division of Univision Communications, Inc. (UCI) that includes UDN, the No. 1 Spanish-Language sports network -- is reimagining soccer broadcasts for fans with Reality Check Systems’ production-proven LaunchPad touchscreen analytics solution. LaunchPad made its network debut Friday, June 3 as the U.S. faced Colombia in the first match broadcast of Copa America Centenario 2016, and continued to power dynamic touchscreen graphics and analysis for the network's ongoing coverage of the event through June 26.

Based in the network’s Miami studio, the cloud-powered technology allowed on-air talent to provide viewers with unique analysis throughout all the broadcasts of Copa America Centenario, the historic tournament to celebrate the 100th anniversary of CONMEBOL. Through the use of dynamic graphics, telestrations, video highlights and analysis rooted in real-time and historical stats – from player, team and match data to fan Tweets and more; Univision Deportes provided viewers with unparalleled insights and commentary on all the on-field action. Additionally, Univision Deportes and RCS are currently exploring how the system might also be deployed to enhance UDN’s coverage of other properties and tournaments, including Liga MX and MLS.

Univision Deportes' LaunchPad solution comprises a Vizrt rendering engine, a third-party touchscreen, RCS software, and Foundation, RCS' cloud database. The system automatically culls stats from data feeds provided by Opta; sorts and organizes the information; and makes it accessible via the touchscreen or remotely through RCS' iPad Navigator application as dynamic templates.

About LaunchPad

Available in any language and easily transportable, LaunchPad helps leading networks and leagues, such as Univision Deportes, beIN Sports, SBS Discovery, Sky Deutschland and MBC Sports, connect fans more closely to soccer. Combining proprietary software with international soccer match data from the cloud, the system enables real-time analytics and telestrations for advanced storytelling before, during and post-match. An intuitive UI allows operators to call up and analyze touchscreen graphics that visualize stats on players, teams, matches and more, making the game easier to understand. LaunchPad integrates seamlessly with industry standard tools, and each system arrives tailored to the client's aesthetic.

About Reality Check Systems

Reality Check Systems (RCS) ignites on-air viewing experiences for some of the most-watched events events on television. With offices in Los Angeles and London, RCS partners with the world's leading sports leagues, federations, networks and social media giants to fuel audience engagement through a customized fusion of dynamic graphics, real-time data and social media. To give shape to each client's unique vision, RCS develops sophisticated graphics and production systems that can be seamlessly deployed in a wide array of professional environments. www.realitychecksystems.com

All trademarks and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

# # #