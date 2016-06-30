Photon Beard will Highlight IBC 2016

IBC 2016, 9-13 September, Stand 12.G38: IBC 2016 will see the European launch of Photon Beard’s new Highlight LED range.

Through the clever use of remote phosphor technology, the Highlight LED’s feature outstanding colour rendering and television lighting consistency indexes (CRI and TLCI) in 3200K and 5600K colour temperature variants.

In terms of power, the Highlight LED’s have no moving parts and are passively cooled, resulting in lower operating costs and superior ease of use. Available in 90, 180, 270 and 360W variants, the Highlight LED’s relate directly to 2,4,6, and 8 tube fluorescents, but deliver far more ‘punch’ and none of the unnatural spinning tones that typical LED fixtures tend to produce.

Photon Beard Managing Director Peter Daffarn said, “The Highlight LED range delivers the genuine power saving advantages of LED to lighting rigs but with no compromise on light quality. By directing more of the light to where it’s needed, very much like a fluorescent fixture, the Highlight LED retains the appropriate level of softness while maximizing efficiency.”

Because of its cool running and high reliability, each fixture comes with a full five-year warranty that includes output level and colour quality. Moreover, because of the Highlight LED’s modular design, all models can be supported with a minimum number of spare light modules for easy replacement in the field.

Photon Beard will also feature its Redhead LED range, which has proven very popular with ENG crews and freelance lighting gaffers.

Photon Beard can be found on Stand 12.G38 at IBC 2016. For more information, visit www.photobeard.com.