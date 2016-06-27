Apantac Technology Drives 4K Displays for Fans to View the EURO 2016 Soccer Championship at the IBC

Apantac, provider of cost-effective multiviewers, video walls, extenders, and signal processing solutions announced that its 4K/UHD conversion technology is being used by the EURO International Broadcast Center (IBC) in Paris, France. The IBC is the heart of the EURO 2016 Championship, where all venue signals are received and distributed out to broadcast partners for global transmission.

The IBC receives uncompressed ultra-high definition (UHD) feeds via fiber from the main venue stadiums, and was faced with a challenge to view these UHD 4:2:2 feeds on UHD monitors in full RGB 4:4:4, 10 bits at 50 Hz. The solution was to use NEC UHD monitors that support the DisplayPort 1.2 SST interface and couple them with 4K/UHD to Display Port (DP) converters.

The IBC opted for Apantac’s 4K/UHD to DisplayPort Converter, the Micro-4K-DP. This is a cost-effective alternative to high end reference monitors directly accepting 4x 3G-SDI UHD/4K signals, allows the use of larger size monitors without compromising the quality related to the limitations of the early HDMI 4K interface.

The IBC is using one Micro-4K-DP Converter to drive an NEC 98” UHD Monitor in its main lobby for fans to view the EURO 2016 games and enjoy the championship experience from a distance. They are also using another Micro-4K-DP Converter and NEC 65” UHD Monitor in a control room for quality control and monitoring of signal feeds.

The Micro-4K-DP converter provides an affordable plug-and-play solution for viewing 4K/UHD content on monitors that use DisplayPort 1.2 (DP 1.2). Display Port is a display interface that is an alternative to HDMI. DisplayPort 1.2 is capable of displaying 4K/UHD resolution up to 4096x2160, RGB 10 bits, at 50/60 Hz.

Apantac worked with its partner, Distrimedia to ensure all technical aspects of the installation were met.