Focusrite RedNet & Audinate: Live at Full Sail University – Event Coming Up on Wednesday, June 29
Los Angeles, CA – Focusrite, the creators of RedNet Ethernet-networked audio converters and interfaces, and Audinate, the creators of the Dante protocol, are co-hosting an event at Full Sail University on Wednesday, June 29, 2016, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at Full Sail Live 1, located at 3535 Forsyth Rd. Winter Park, FL 32792. Please join us for a fun and informative event on Audio-over-IP with RedNet and Dante.
Reserve tickets here: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/focusrite-rednet-audinate-live-at-full-sail-university-tickets-25943497700
Event Highlights
- Dante training event featuring Audinate Senior Technical Sales Engineer, Bernie Farkus.
- Recording a live band (Orlando’s own Blandini) directly to multiple digital consoles using RedNet MP8R Preamps.
- RedNet product line presented by RedNet Product Specialist, Shilpa Patel.
- RedNet Workflows presented by RedNet National Accounts Manager, Kurt Howell.
- Guest Speaker - Phil Reynolds; Systems Engineer for Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers Battle Born Tour.
- Q&A with Phil Reynolds.
Following the Q&A session, please stick around for snacks and refreshments and social networking, and to again have a chance to see the gear up close and in action at the demo stations.
Photo caption: System Engineer Phil Reynolds
