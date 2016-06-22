Focusrite RedNet & Audinate: Live at Full Sail University – Event Coming Up on Wednesday, June 29

Los Angeles, CA – Focusrite, the creators of RedNet Ethernet-networked audio converters and interfaces, and Audinate, the creators of the Dante protocol, are co-hosting an event at Full Sail University on Wednesday, June 29, 2016, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at Full Sail Live 1, located at 3535 Forsyth Rd. Winter Park, FL 32792. Please join us for a fun and informative event on Audio-over-IP with RedNet and Dante.



Reserve tickets here: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/focusrite-rednet-audinate-live-at-full-sail-university-tickets-25943497700

Event Highlights

Dante training event featuring Audinate Senior Technical Sales Engineer, Bernie Farkus. Recording a live band (Orlando’s own Blandini) directly to multiple digital consoles using RedNet MP8R Preamps. RedNet product line presented by RedNet Product Specialist, Shilpa Patel. RedNet Workflows presented by RedNet National Accounts Manager, Kurt Howell. Guest Speaker - Phil Reynolds; Systems Engineer for Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers Battle Born Tour. Q&A with Phil Reynolds.

Following the Q&A session, please stick around for snacks and refreshments and social networking, and to again have a chance to see the gear up close and in action at the demo stations.



Photo caption: System Engineer Phil Reynolds

